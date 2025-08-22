AACCC Begins AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Today at aaccc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Inside

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) announced the counselling schedule for AYUSH counselling 2025 for admissions to Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy courses based on the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in and check the schedule.
Accordingly, the registration will start from today, August 22. Candidates will be able to apply for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025 up to 5 pm of September 1. The payment window will remain open till 5 pm.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Round 1
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by AACCC/NCISM/NCH- August 20- August 22
Registration & Payment- August 22, 2025 to September 1, 2025 (till 2 PM), Payment till 5 PM, September 1
Choice Filling & Locking- August 26, 2025 to September 1, 2025 (till 11:55 PM), Locking: September 1 (2 PM – 11:55 PM)
Processing of Seat Allotment- September 2 to September 3
Publication of Result- September 4
Reporting at Allotted Institute- September 5 to September 12
Verification of Joined Candidate Data- September 13- September 14
Round 2
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix- September 15 to September 16
Registration & Payment- September 17, 2025 to September 22, 2025 (till 2 PM), Payment till 5 PM, September 22
Choice Filling & Locking- September 18, 2025 to September 22, 2025 (till 11:55 PM), Locking: September 22 (2 PM – 11:55 PM)
Processing of Seat Allotment- September 23 to September 24
Publication of Result- September 25
Reporting at Allotted Institute- September 26 to October 3
Verification of Joined Candidate Data- October 4 to October 5
Round 3
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix- October 6 to October 7
Registration & Payment- October 10, 2025 to October 13, 2025 (till 2 PM), Payment till 5 PM, October 13
Choice Filling & Locking- October 11, 2025 to October 13, 2025 (till 11:55 PM), Locking: October 13 (2 PM – 11:55 PM)
Processing of Seat Allotment- October 14 to October 15
Publication of Result- October 16
Reporting at Allotted Institute- October 17 to October 24
Verification of Joined Candidate Data- October 25 to October 26
Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I)
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix- October 25 to October 28
Registration & Payment- October 30, 2025 to November 3, 2025 (till 2 PM), Payment till 5 PM, November 3
Choice Filling & Locking-October 30, 2025 to November 3, 2025 (till 2 PM), Payment till 5 PM, November 3
Processing of Seat Allotment- November 4 to November 5
Publication of Result- November 6
Reporting at Allotted Institute- November 7 to November 12
Verification of Joined Candidate Data- November 13 to November 14
Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-II)
Processing of Seat Allotment- November 17
Publication of Result- November 18
Reporting at Allotted Institute- November 19 to November 25
Verification of Joined Candidate Data- November 26 to November 27