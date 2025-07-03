Moments to inspire, honour & remember

Summary Two special occasions and one grand celebration. M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth (MCKV) hosted its 29th Foundation Day and annual prize distribution ceremony on June 14

A day to reflect on

Two special occasions and one grand celebration. M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth (MCKV) hosted its 29th Foundation Day and annual prize distribution ceremony on June 14.

It was a day to recognise the talents and academic excellence of students as well as the values that the school stands for. Anubhav Bansal of Class VIII owed his achievements to his teachers' motivation. "Celebration of even the smallest victories gives me the purpose to strive even harder," he said.

The guest of honour at the event was Tarun Das, head of the education department at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum.

Members of the MCKV advisory board, including Suman Sood and Niraj Harodia, chairman Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, CEO Parthasarathi Chakraborthy, director Neelkantha Gupta, trustee Abhay Kejriwal and headmaster Biswajit Majumdar, attended the signature event of

the school.

The day began with the ceremonial lamp-lighting and an invocation to Goddess Saraswati by the school choir.

In his address, the chairman urged the students to stay grounded and strive to become responsible global citizens. The school’s annual magazine, Voyage 2025, was also released.

The cultural segment featured Classics Down the Lane, a musical tribute by the students of the dance club.

Students of Classes III to XII presented a dance drama, The Screen between Us, on the impact of mobile overuse, earning huge cheers from

the audience.

The prize distribution followed. Trophies, certificates, silver coins and scholarships were awarded to academic toppers from Classes I to IX, as also the board toppers.

Beta House won the best house award. Staff members received Best Employee and Long Service awards.

There were also prizes for 100 per cent attendance.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the headmaster, followed by the school anthem.

"Over the years, MCKV has nurtured young minds and shaped strong characters, empowering generations to dream fearlessly and lead with purpose. As we also celebrate the annual prize day, we applaud the exceptional achievements of our students and the unwavering dedication of our teachers," said the headmaster.

Survivor story

The eyes of Srijani Sahu of Class IX welled up on his school's Founder's Day. He was not the only one to get emotional. Rabindra Path Bhaban, under the R.N. Ghosh Education Society, paid tribute to its founder, Pranab Kumar Ghosh, on his birth anniversary by organising a seminar and cancer awareness campaign on April 16.

Students of Classes IX to XII attended the seminar at the school's auditorium. Speaking to them were nearly 30 cancer survivors, who spoke about their journey and the emotions they went through in the process.

Actor Chandan Sen, also a survivor, was present online.

"I have learnt a lot about cancer and its early detection, and I really appreciate the way these survivors have dealt with the trauma," said Suraj Patwary of Class X, as he heard the overwhelming stories of hope and of crossing huge hurdles.

Also present was oncologist Dr Madhuchanda Kar.

The event was organised by Priyadarshi Ghosh, president of the R.N. Ghosh Education Society and head of the school, secretary Prit Ghosh and vice-president and principal Subhajit Khan.

They also organised a hair donation drive for the survivors. Many teachers and staff members of the school donated as well as members of the neighbourhood and those from all over Calcutta and the state as well.

The donation was handed over to Rupesh Rai of The Cherian Foundation.

Former students of the institution also attendedthe event.

“As teachers, we want to inspire and motivate our students to study and learn things that will lead them to success, that’s a part of our job. But, beyond that, we also have to instil a sense of responsibility and compassion in them,” said the principal.

Priyadarshi Ghosh added: “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Khan and Nimisha Bakshi, the Primary teacher in-charge of our Sodepore Branch, for not only supporting the cause, but also contributing to the hair donation drive. It is so inspiring to have the love and support of all.

Back to chhatimtala

For Raj Das of Class XI Rabindra Jayanti was a personal feeling of joy;

To Rajanyaa Chowdhury of Class IX the day was about internalising the values of the bard;

On Rabindra Jayanti, students of Central Modern School, Baranagar, turned their stage into a chhatimtala, recreating the world of Tagore in spirit and through his works. The cultural programme was divided into multiple slots to ensure wide participation.

Each section performed on a different theme. It began with the garlanding of Tagore’s portrait, followed by speeches in both English and Bengali on the bard's contributions to literature, philosophy, music and education.

Poetry recitations, including Manab Putra, were much appreciated by the audience.

Pre-Nursery, Nursery and Preparatory tots danced to Amra shobai raja, Ore grehobasi, Bhenge mor ghorer chabi and Aay tobe sohochori.

Students of Classes I, II and III brought energy to the stage with their performances to Pagla hawar badol dine, Phule phule, Amra shobai raja, Amader pakbe na chul and O jonaki. They also sang Mono mor meghero sangi. Classes IV and V presented a dance drama that captured the essence of Tagore’s vision.

Class VI to VIII students presented poems, a performance to Anondoloke and dances to Anandodhara bohichhe bhubone.

Senior school (Classes IX to XII) students presented a dance drama, Emotions Through Kobi Guru.

"The programme ended with Jana Gana Mana. It stirred a sense of unity, cultural pride and appreciation for Tagore's legacy," said principal Namrata De.

Onward march

Class V student Mantra Patel made his parents proud when he got the head boy's batch for the junior section of Birla High School. As cheers filled the auditorium, he said his goal was to improve the discipline and cleanliness in his school.

Oaths were taken and missions shared as a group of Class V students took on new responsibilities as junior members of the student council. They got their badges at a formal ceremony at the Vidya Mandir auditorium on June 21.

The programme began with a performance by the school choir, who sang You Are Strong. Vidya Mandir Society secretary-general Major General V.N. Chaturvedi delivered the opening address. In his speech, he reminded the young leaders that with the badges came a deep sense of responsibility.

The first badge of the day was awarded to the newly elected head boy. Chaturvedi also handed out the badges to the games captain, vice-captain and prefect.

Principal Loveleen Saigal honoured the elected representatives of Ashok (blue) and Gandhi (white) houses.

Dean (academics) Farida Singh gave out the badges to the student leaders of Netaji (red) and Pratap (orange) houses, while headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay honoured the council members of Shivaji (yellow) and Tagore (green) houses.

The members of the student council were elected through a secret ballot process conducted before the summer break. Students cast their votes after their teachers nominated candidates based on their discipline, responsibility and leadership qualities.

Finally, the school oath was taken by the head boy along with the entire student council members, leaving many parents emotional.

"We believe leadership begins early. We’ve trained and guided the boys and they now carry the pride of the school," said the headmistress.

"These badges are not just for show — they teach discipline, leadership and maturity. Students take this role seriously," added the principal.

Green friend

Kritika Goyenka of Class VII and her friends had fun planting a plum tree on World Environment Day on June 5.

They were not the only ones. Students of Darjeeling Public School spent a full day on the school grounds getting their hands soiled as they planted saplings and painted posters. They also named some of the saplings, freshly planted. Students from all the classes, Nursery to Class XII, presented a series of performances. A group dance by Classes VI to IX focused on human negligence that is affecting nature. A drama titled Dui jagater ek prithbi written by Debojit Saha of Class IX, showcased the rhythm of the earth and its seasons. It was staged by the students of Classes VI to IX.

Sweety Ghosh and Mayurakshi Das of Class VIII and Shoujyoti Choudhary of Class IX recited Bengali poems. Next, students picked up shovels, rolled their sleeves and dug in — quite literally. Mango, plum and neem saplings were planted in designated areas of the school. Some carried watering cans, others patted the soil and all worked with determination.

Later, classrooms and corridors come alive — this time with splashes of colour and thought. The poster-making and drawing competitions had students turn blank pages into powerful statements.

"We teach our students that the environment is changing and needs urgent protection. Each act of care saves our planet," said principal Shreya Mitra Biswas.

Colourful start

Some were excited to wear their crisp new uniforms, others to make new friends and meet their teachers.

All of them were looking forward to step into their colourful classrooms.

"My classroom had so many colourful pictures and toys...I wanted to touch everything," said an amazed Shrijit Samanta of UKG.

The Back to School Orientation Programme of Calcutta Public School, Bidhan Park, saw Nursery to Class I kids and their families get acquainted with their school before the new session. The event was held on April 16.

The event was designed to welcome young learners and offer them information and a sense of belonging.

The auditorium was decorated with colourful crafts, as were the classrooms.

Principal Protichi Lahiri Sengupta addressed the gathering and outlined the school’s vision, its NEP-aligned curriculum and introduced child safety initiatives.

Parents were introduced to their class teachers.

There was a presentation on the school's expectations from its students and the discipline they are to follow. Parents were briefed on key aspects of school life, including rules, communication procedures with teachers, uniform regulations and the proper maintenance of books and notebooks.

Educators emphasised the importance of active parental involvement in their child’s learning journey.

"The orientation programme marked more than just the beginning of a new academic session — it was a celebration of fresh possibilities, meaningful partnerships and promises," said the principal.