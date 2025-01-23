Melodies & moves cast a spell at school concert festivals

Summary Schools organize events to help students engage in extra curricular activities along with studies

It feels like Christmas

Julien Day School, Howrah, hosted its annual Christmas concert on the school grounds on December 10, showcasing the talents and creativity of students from all classes.

The guests were the school's managing trustee S.E. Broughton, chairman J.G. Broughton, trustee Joshua Broughton, marketing head of all the four branches Jessica Broughton, director of education and development Terence John, principal Maryann Thorpe Smith and vice-principal Cheryl Sampayo.

The concert opened with a classical dance performance by the senior girls. There were carols, instrumental music performance on nativity skits to keep the audience hooked.

The school band took centre stage, performing traditional Christmas songs and holiday favourites.

Nursery children delighted the audience with action songs, while students of Class I performed a skit. Middle and senior students performed on popular songs as well.

A standout moment of the concert was the collaborative effort between the school band Julienite, consisting of Class XII students, and chairman J.G. Broughton.

"Our annual concert showcased a plethora of talent. It was a fun-filled evening with loads of entertainment for the entire family," saidthe principal.

Bat, ball & life on stage

St Jude’s High School

St Jude’s High School celebrated its annual concert at the Kristi Auditorium in New Barrackpore on December 21. The event celebrated the school's 25th anniversary.

The theme was Bat and Ball: A Symbolic Representation of Life.

The day was divided into two segments — the junior section showcased a cultural programme, while the middle and senior sections took part in an inter-house competition.

The chief guest was educator Gerry Arathoon, accompanied by his wife Anita Arathoon. Also present were co-founder and rector Sanjukta Correa, administrator Jonathan Correa and principal Aditi Chakraborty.

The day began with students from Lower and Upper Nursery stealing hearts with their delightful dance routines to popular songs.

Arpan Ghata of Class III delivered a solo performance, playing English, Bengali and Hindi songs on his harmonica.

Students from Kindergarten to Class III performed a play, The Enchanted Forest, that followed the journey of a group of adventurers. The stage design — adorned with twinkling lights, flowers and trees — added to the charm.

The middle and senior section programme began with the dignitaries lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The rector and the principal gave their speeches.

The performances commenced with girls from Classes VIII to XII using the theme in a creative banter between a musician and a dancer. The school choir followed with a lively performance. Finally members of the four houses — St George’s (red), St Patrick’s (green), St Andrew’s (blue House) and St David’s (yellow House) — locked horns in a show of talent.

The school’s musical band, Yellow Taxi, followed next with a special performance.

Awards were given away to students, who achieved success despite facing significant challenges and hardships.

The event concluded with a graceful dance performance by students from ClassesVIII to XII to a string of Rabindrasangeet.

St Andrew's House (blue) were declared the overall champions, amidst cheers.

"We gathered to celebrate 25 years of our co-curricular and academic achievements. The annual concert was a testament to the talent and dedication of our students, teachers and staff members. Each performance was a masterpiece, reflecting our school’s spirit of excellence," said the principal.

Awards for teachers

Shri Shikshayatan School Picture by Krishna Kumar Sharma

Teachers of Shri Shikshayatan School were awarded on the occasion of the institute’s 72nd Foundation Day held in the auditorium on January 10.

Principal Sangeeta Tandon, headmistress Poushali Mukherjee, trustees, members of alumni and those of the Shikshayatan Foundation attended the event.

The chief guest was educator-entrepreneur Sajan Kumar Bansal and the guest of honour was CEO of Future Hope Sujata Sen.

Teachers were awarded in different categories. Five of them were honoured for 25 years of service. Administrative staff members were also awarded for their service.

The guests were also treated to a cultural programme that commenced with the school choir singing, Om Shanti Shanti.

Students from Classes III to V performed a dance drama on Shiv-Parvati and Radha-Krishna.

Students from Classes VI to XI also danced to Asatoma Sadgamaya as the school choir sang live. In his address, Vinod Agarwal, secretary-general of Shikshayatan Foundation, traced the school’s legacy. “This school is not just a place of learning but a foundation for building individuals,” he said.

The annual school calendar, Tourism of India, featuring paintings by students was also launched on the occasion.

“We celebrated the 72nd Foundation Day with pride and joy. This is the day we remember our visionaries and founding fathers. It is also a time to welcome and connect with our extended school community. We recognised our teachers by giving them awards and acknowledging their hard work and dedication,” said the principal.

The Good Samaritans

Purwanchal Vidyamandir

Students of Purwanchal Vidyamandir visted Aashiyana Happy Home, an orphanage in Madhyamgram, and La’Arche Asha Niketan, a shelter home for disabled children in Tangra, on December 10 and 11 to spread Christmas cheer and good wishes.

The visitors went to the institutions armed with sacks of rice, lentils, oil and other non-perishable items, donated by students of Nursery to Class XII. The visits werepart of the school’s socialservice initiative.

The students and accompanying teachers also interacted with the members ofthe institutions.

They played games, sang songs and spent quality time with the residents.

At Asha Niketan, the students saw the members training in candle-making, block printing, paper bag-making and batik-printing, skills that make them confident and self-reliant.

Staff members of the organisations thanked the students for the provisions and said the gifts would contribute to the daily needs of the residents for a while.

The visits were a learning experience for the students as well. "The visit helped in my emotional development and taught me the power of human kindness," said Ayush Das of Class XI.

Principal Rani Jessica Gomes said: "The visits made the students grateful for all the privileges they enjoy in their lives and developed empathy and compassion for the disadvantaged."