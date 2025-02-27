Little steps, giant leaps of change

Summary Schools organize events to help students engage in extra curricular activities along with studies

B.D. Memorial Jr School

One winter morning, a group of young students huddled around a small patch of soil, their tiny hands carefully placing tomato saplings into the earth with eyes lit up with excitement as they patted down the soil, eager to see their plants grow.

This simple yet profound moment was part of a larger initiative that saw children from Kindergarten to Class V at B.D. Memorial Jr School creating a thriving kitchen garden on their school premises. To give students a hands-on experience in farming, they were encouraged to research different types of plants, survey the school area and understand various soils and pots needed for planting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children from all five branches of the school eagerly explored the grounds, searching for the best spots to cultivate their plants. Teachers guided them in designing the kitchen garden, and some students even shared their experiences of maintaining green spaces at home, in balconies and terraces.

Their efforts bore fruit — literally — as they planted tomatoes, herbs and other greens. Looking beyond just growing plants, the students decided to sell the produce and use the proceeds for charity. The project has helped students develop crucial life skills such as innovation and problem-solving.

"This initiative doesn’t just teach agricultural skills but also instils a sense of responsibility, creativity and compassion in children. More than 700 children were part of this initiative and many of them are encouraging their parents to grow their own veggies," said director and principal Suman Sood.

The Heritage School

As the familiar chords of It’s My Life filled the auditorium, students swayed to the rhythm, their voices rising in unison to Jon Bon Jovi’s anthem of determination.

The performance at The Heritage School in December was more than just a musical moment — it was a declaration of purpose, setting the stage for the launch of two youth-driven initiatives — Young Pioneers andClimate Quest.

Students from several schools across the city gathered for the event, which aimed to empower young minds with entrepreneurial and environmental awareness. Young Pioneers, an entrepreneurship programme by Cambridge University Press and Assessment in collaboration with Get Set Learn, seeks to nurture future innovators. Climate Quest, also run by Cambridge University Press and Assessment, focuses on integrating climate education into the curriculum. Both initiatives are part of Voices for Vision — Voices of Students Driving Change, Cambridge International’s broader youth programme.

The event opened with a classical dance performance, followed by a stirring declamation speech on climate action by students of The Heritage School. Their passion for sustainability resonated throughout the programme, leading to a panel discussion on climate action, where participants explored sustainability and global collaboration.

Parikshit Sen, regional manager (Eastern South Asia) for Cambridge International, highlighted the importance of responsible production and consumption, urging students and communities to reduce their carbon footprints and work collectively for a sustainable future.

The programme concluded with a thought-provoking debate on innovation versus sustainability, challenging students to consider the balance between progress and environmental responsibility.

"Our students are very conscious about the environment. Every class is following a sustainable development goal. We have an AQI machine, and our students also test the pH level of nearby water bodies. The Cambridge International programmes saw our students discussing climate action and coming up with solutions," said principal Seema Sapru.

National English School

As the stage lights dimmed and the eerie chant of the three witches echoed through the auditorium, students of National English School brought Shakespeare’s Macbeth: The Shadows of Ambition to life.

Their gripping performance was one of the highlights of the school’s silver jubilee celebration, held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on January 23.

The event marked 25 years of the institution’s journey, with Bratya Basu, minister of higher education and school education, as the chief guest. The silver jubilee festivities, however, had begun much earlier. On December 16, the celebrations were set in motion with the release of a special cover by postmaster general Ashok Kumar and Rajarhat-New Town MLA Tapas Chatterjee.

On January 18, students from the VIP Road, Rajarhat, and Desh Bandhu Nagar branches took to the streets for a Green Earth, Clean Earth rally, advocating sustainability. The rally featured a street play on deforestation, along with dance, music and a vibrant tableau.

The grand finale saw students showcasing their talents in a cultural extravaganza. Guests, including Tapas Chatterjee and Debraj Chakraborty, member of mayor-in-council of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, lit the inaugural lamp, following which rector Samir Saha delivered the welcome speech. The silver jubilee edition of the school magazine, Harvest, was also unveiled.

ICSE and ISC achievers, along with dedicated teachers, were felicitated for their contributions. Students opened the programme with Beats of Harmony, a welcome dance, followed by musical performances by the Pre-primary and Primary sections — Tiny Toes in Motion and The Cycle of Seasons, respectively.

Beyond Shakespeare, senior students also staged a dance performance celebrating the symbiosis between humanity and nature.

Principal Mousumi Saha reflected on the dedication behind the celebration. “For six months, we had created a zero hour to help students practise. It's a big thing for them to perform before an audience of over 3,000. Nearly 1,000 students performed and did a wonderful job," she said.

Narayana Group of Schools

Ahangjeet Chakrabortty had just secured a remarkable 99.57 percentile in JEE Mains — but engineering wasn’this dream. “I want to do research. Sitting for JEE Mains helped me learn new things,” said the student from Narayana Group’s New Town branch.

For some, clearing the first hurdle of JEE was a stepping stone, while for others, it was just Plan B. But for all 89 successful students from the Narayana Group of Schools and the Narayana coaching centres, the achievement was a moment to celebrate.

Seventy of them secured a percentile above 90, and their hard work was recognised at a felicitation ceremony held at a city hotel on February 14.

Leaving behind their CBSE board preparation for a day, students from across the state gathered for the event, valuing this boost to their confidence more than the few hours of lost study time.

The celebration was more than just about numbers. Academicians Saroj Mandal (civil engineering) and Debabrata Nag (mechanical engineering) of Jadavpur University encouraged students to pursue knowledge beyond examinations. “Be hungry for knowledge, be adaptable to situations, be resilient and believe in yourself,” Mandal said. Nag added: “Prepare yourself for life’s challenges. Keep upgrading yourself.”

The event began with welcome dances by students from the Sonarpur and Kalyani Express branches.

Priyanka Mukherjee, academic head of the Narayana Group of Schools, acknowledged the dedication of parents and teachers. She highlighted the institution’s scholarship programme and competitive oriented programme designed to prepare students for various exams.

"We are not only celebrating numbers. We are also celebrating the dreams of all the students sitting here. We are celebrating the success of Bengal," she said.

Father LeBlond School

As the final scores were announced, cheers erupted for Teesta House (Blue), crowned the overall champions of Father LeBlond School’s annual sports meet. Yet, the spirit of the day was defined not just by victories but by the determination, teamwork and camaraderie that filled the grounds on December 21.

The sporting extravaganza, hosted at the Siliguri-based institution, was graced by BSF colonel Ravinder Bobby as the chief guest. Also present were the school’s director Nipu Paul Choudhury, deputy director Beas Paul Chowdhury, administrator Mukul Paul Chowdhury, junior wing head Angelo Charles Norman Alva and academic coordinator Sanchari Ganguly.

The day began with a welcome dance by the Pre-primary students. The captains and vice-captains of the houses then ignited the ceremonial torch, officially marking the meet open. In perfect synchrony, the two school houses — Vaigai House (Yellow) and Teesta House (Blue) — marched past the cheering crowd. Vaigai House clinched the top spot in this segment, but the real competition had only begun.

The track and field events saw students pushing their limits in the 100m and 200m sprints, while the shot put and discus throw displayed their skill and strength.

A special formation presented by students added to the spectacle. Meanwhile, the novelty races, such as the Three-Legged Race for Classes I to V, had the audiencein splits.

Teesta House steadily accumulated points, emerging as the overall champions.

Deputy director Beas Paul Chowdhury said: “Watching them compete in various events filled me with pride as they demonstrated their hard work and dedication. I was particularly moved by the camaraderie of the students. Their support for one another, regardless of the outcome.”

Julien Day School, Kalyani

The youngest hands made the biggest impact. Students of Class I at Julien Day School, Kalyani, emerged as the highest contributors in a fundraising drive for NGO Child Help Foundation, demonstrating that generosity knows no age.

Their heartfelt efforts, along with contributions from the entire school, helped collect a huge sum of Rs 133,700 on December 18.

The fundraising campaign saw every class participating, with each student receiving a raffle sheet to raise funds. The collected amount will be used to support children under 15 years by providing essential school supplies, textbooks and learning materials. The NGO also plans to establish after-school tutoring programmes and literacy camps to aid their education.

Beyond academics, the funds will contribute to the health and well-being of poor children through vaccination drives, health camps and the setting up of mobile health clinics in remote areas.

The initiative did more than just raise money — it fostered empathy and social consciousness among students. Each child played a role in spreading awareness about the challenges faced by poor children, inspiring many to take up other social causes.

The institution’s managing trustee, S.E. Broughton and chairman J.G. Broughton commended the students for their efforts.

Reflecting on the impact of the initiative, principal Garfield D’Souza said: “We strive towards making a difference. The passion and energy of our students and parents were unparalleled, and we respect their spirit of volunteerism and altruism immensely.”