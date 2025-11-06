Lessons on nation-building

Summary Pragya Das of Class V, St Jude’s High School, Madhyamgram, realised how interesting history can be as she took part in her school's Independence Day celebrations

Pragya Das of Class V, St Jude’s High School, Madhyamgram, realised how interesting history can be as she took part in her school's Independence Day celebrations. "I felt inspired to contribute to India’s future with the same spirit as the freedom fighters. We need to value the freedom that our idols got for us,” she said.

Like Pragya, the Independence Day celebrations at the school made many emotional. It began with the senior section programme hosted by Ipsita Mandal of Class VII and Trishanjit Das of Class VI.

A marchpast, led by school captain Rigved Sharma, set the ball rolling. Principal Aditi Chakraborty hoisted the Tricolour. Later, she spoke of the vital role of education in building a progressive nation and smart minds. She urged the students to be more aware and responsible citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cultural segment opened with a musical medley by the school choir, blending Teri Mitti with Dhonodhanno Pushpo Bhora. A Hindi poem, 15th August, was recited by Srinjoy Paul. Students also presented dance performances to Vande Mataram and Shonar Bangla.

The Primary section staged myriad performances. From KG to Class III, little patriots wore Tricolour outfits and were on a mission to spread joy.

There were speeches on “What Can I Do for My Country?” The young performers also danced, strummed guitars, sang patriotic songs and spoke of the nation's heroes.

Aditri Chakraborty of Class III won hearts with her rendition of Vande Mataram, while classmate Niharika Kansha Banik was appreciated for her graceful dance to Desh Mera Rangeela as Ishan Ray of the same class played the guitar. Teachers narrated inspiring stories on India’s freedom struggle. The programme ended with the distribution of sweets.

"We must remember that the truest celebration lies in empowering minds, nurturing curiosity and building a generation that thinks critically while leading with compassion and values," said the principal.