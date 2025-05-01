Lessons, laughs & leaps ahead

Summary City schools organize events and students participate and learn new things, new experiences, thus enriching values of life other than educational

The world on display

Julien Day School, Ganganagar

As Sudrashish Sen, dressed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, delivered a powerful speech reenacting the historic escape from house arrest at Elgin Road, Julien Day School, Ganganagar, buzzed with creativity during its annual school exhibition on February 4.

Students from Classes V to VIII had curated around 90 projects spanning English literature, mathematics, science, history, geography, Bengali and computer science, transforming the school into a vibrant hub of learning.

Principal Michael James Rebeiro, vice-principal Sayantan Mukherjee, teacher-in-charge Lionnel Jennings and junior coordinator Cheryl Ann Dey graced the event.

The history and civics section offered visitors a global journey through models of the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and the Pyramids of Giza. Students also highlighted the fundamental rights of Indians.

The English corner came alive with posters and anecdotes on poets and authors.

Students donned traditional attire from different Indian states, celebrating the nation’s rich diversity.

Class VIII’s portrayal of Netaji’s daring escape impressed many, while the Prepositions theme engaged visitors with charts, posters, and interactive games thatrewarded correct answerswith chocolates.

The Bengali department paid tribute to Language Movement Day (February 21), showcasing charts, models and speeches, alongside displays celebrating Kazi Nazrul Islam’s poetic brilliance and many folk traditions, including baul music.

The Hindi department presented the poem, Koel, explaining grammatical concepts through models and raising awareness on global warming and climate action.

Game zones entertained visitors, while digital safety was promoted through awareness posters on cyberbullying, emphasising responsible Internet use.

"The annual school exhibition was a remarkable success. I am incredibly impressed with the creativity, enthusiasm and dedication shown by our students. Each exhibit reflected their hard work and passion," said the principal.

Purr-fect period

Birla High School, Mukundapur

As Geizi, the black Labrador, wagged her tail excitedly in a bright orange outfit, the corridors of Birla High School, Mukundapur, were already alive with sounds of woofs, meows and twitters.

The joyful cries and giggles of students echoed alongside these animal voices as the school prepared for their special annual event.

It was Pet Day, a celebration that had opened the school gates to a variety of pets — from dogs and rabbits to fishes and birds — brought in by parents of Nursery to Class V students.

The entire school buzzed with excitement from the early morning, as each pet entered the premises showcasing its unique habits.

Though primarily meant for the younger children, the furry and feathered visitors captured the attention of everyone. Cookie, a Shih Tzu, twirled gracefully in a lavender skirt, while another Shih Tzu charmed all with a red bow and matching dress. Dressed in their finest, the pets truly stole the spotlight.

Nursery to KG kids, guided by their teachers, were introduced to the animals with care. Teachers emphasised the importance of respectful behaviour around pets and safety precautions.

Pet owners enthusiastically shared stories and insights about their animals, enriching the experience.

“We believe in nurturing compassion, empathy and respect for all living beings. Our Pet Day celebration was a reminder of the unconditional love and loyalty our mute friends bring into our lives. Watching our students’ bond with their pets, sharing stories and learning about responsible pet care underscored the importance of treating all creatures with kindness and dignity,” said principal Hira Prasad.

Corridors of creativity

Heritage Academy High School

A tiny Iron Man strutted across the stage, drawing peals of laughter and cheers from the audience.

Around him, cartoon characters and superheroes from Play House to Class II turned the courtyard of Heritage Academy High School into a carnival of colour and imagination. The classrooms, corridors and courtyard were abuzz with excitement on April 12, as students celebrated their annual day with a burst of creativity, stepping beyond their regular classroom routines.

Organised in association with Young Metro, The Telegraph, the event was a tribute to the school's rector Soumya Sadhan Bose and its secretary Gautam Sadhan Bose. There were events lined up for all classes, from Pre-primary to the senior section. The day kicked off with a drawing competition for children from Preparatory to Class IV.

Rainbows, family picnics and fantasy worlds came alive on blank sheets, each stroke narrating a story of innocence and wonder. While some children showcased their artistic flair, others, from Preparatory to Class II, took to the microphone in an elocution contest, delivering lines with earnestness. Meanwhile, the storytelling and handwriting contests for Classes I to IV highlighted the budding literary talents of the school.

The unveiling of the cover of the school magazine, Vision 2025, added a ceremonial touch to the day.

The middle school students (Classes V to VIII) impressed visitors with their sustainable creations, transforming discarded plastic, cloth and paper into eye-catching artefacts.

Classes V and VI dabbled in pottery painting, letting their imaginations run wild over clay, while students of Classes VII to IX showcased quick thinking and poise in an extempore contest.

A spirited round of Just A Minute for Classes V and VI, an engaging quiz for Classes VIII and XI and lively rounds of Dumb Charade for Classes IX to XI kept the tempo high. For the culinary enthusiasts of Classes VIII to XII, a non-fire cooking event provided the perfect platform to dish out their creativity.

Senior students got argumentative in a debate on the topic, Job Internships or on-the-Job Experiences Are a Must for Students of Classes XI and XII.

"I am delighted to see our students excel in various fields and I am confident that these experiences and creative contests will shape their future endeavours," said administrator Sourya Sadhan Bose.

A new chapter

M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth

As the ceremonial lamp was lit by dignitaries and Class XI students, a new chapter began at M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth (MCKV) on April 16, with the school welcoming its first batch of girl students at an induction programme.

The programme aimed to familiarise all students with the academic structure, rules and culture of the school.

Chairman Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, director Neelkantha Gupta, headmaster Biswajit Majumdar and coordinators Sanchita Sarkar and Gargi Mukherjee were present on the occasion. A welcome song, Journey of Joy, was presented by Ayan Mahata, Apratim Rah, Antarip Parbat, Souradeep Samanta, Rishav Jindal, Pravesh Jain and Ishan Kapadia of Class XII.

The chairman urged students to nurture a passion for learning, while the director encouraged students to stay focused on their academic journey. Secondary stage coordinator Sanchita Sarkar spoke about the school’s code of conduct, the responsibilities of students, and the support systems in place.

School captain Kunal Tiwari of Class XII congratulated the new batch, following which a pledge-taking ceremony was held.

"This step reflects the school's commitment to fostering an inclusive and progressive learning environment. By bringing boys and girls together in the classroom, MCKV aims to promote mutual respect, collaboration and a well-rounded educational experience," said the headmaster.

Art of arguing

Central Modern School, Baranagar

A nervous Ayusri Sinha of Class V clutched her notes tightly before stepping onto the stage. Minutes later, after confidently presenting her arguments in a mock debate, she walked off smiling, her fear replaced with newfound assurance and poise.

Ayusri was one of many students from Classes III to V who discovered the power of wordplay and wit at a workshop on debating organised by Central Modern School, Baranagar, on March 26.

The event aimed to give children the confidence to speak on stage, articulate their opinions clearly and encourage critical thinking and research outside the classroom. The day began with an introductory session covering the fundamentals of debating, followed by a video presentation where the school's English teachers guided students on language skills and analytical reasoning. A mock debate formed the heart of the session, where four teams, consisting of members of the in-house literary club from Classes III to V, presented evidence-based opinions.

The motion for the debate was Reducing Vehicle Use Is Crucial for Combating Environmental Pollution.

This interactive approach not only honed the children's oratory skills but also fostered critical evaluation.

"We conduct many such literary workshops for our junior students. They also take part in intra-school events that prepare them for inter-school competitions later on," said principal Namrata De.