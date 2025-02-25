Good. Bad. And here to stay

The transition to remote work has significantly reshaped the early career experiences of fresh graduates. This shift has unlocked new opportunities, it has also introduced unique challenges. Some young professionals have embraced the flexibility and independence remote work offers while others struggle with issues of isolation, lack of mentorship and blurred work-life boundaries.

Mayuri Dharne started her career as a marketing professional with a digital agency soon after graduating. She was excited about her job — it allowed her to work from her hometown of Nagpur instead of relocating to Mumbai. She says, “At first, I loved the idea of working from home. It saved me money which would have otherwise been spent on rent, food and commuting. I could set up my workspace the way I wanted and work in a comfortable environment.”

Remote work allows fresh graduates to work for international companies.

Communication with colleagues happens in virtual meetings and over messages. She says, “I hesitate to message my manager for clarifications; I don’t want to seem incompetent.” Mayuri finds it difficult to separate work from personal life. “I often end up working longer hours than required,” she adds.

Rahul Mehta, a computer science graduate, landed a remote job as a software developer with a tech startup. Rahul “loves” working remotely. It gives him flexibility and he is relieved not to have to deal with office politics, which he seems to believe is symptomatic of shared workspaces. He believes remote work has made him more disciplined. But he acknowledges that something is amiss. Rahul says, “I miss the feeling of being part of a team. Sometimes, I feel like I am just coding in isolation. There’s no one to share work experiences with.”

Some of the common challenges of remote work for fresh graduates are:

n Lack of workplace integration: Without in-person interactions, fresh graduates struggle to understand company culture and build professional relationships

n Limited mentorship and training: Learning from senior colleagues is more challenging in a remote setup, slowing career development

n Communication barriers: Digital interactions can lack context, leading to misunderstandings. New employees may hesitate to seek help and gradually develop fear

n Feeling isolated: The absence of social interactions can lead to loneliness and reduced motivation

n Work-life imbalance: Without a clear separation between home and office, new employees often find themselves overworking or unable to disconnect from work.

Vinayak Pure, who is HR manager at Pidilite Industries Limited, is not in favour of a work-from-home culture. And certainly not for companies such as the one he works in; on-site presence is crucial in construction management. “In our field, teamwork and real-time collaboration are essential,” says Pure. He adds that fresh graduates benefit greatly from on-the-job training, something that is hard to replicate in a remote setting. “When you are new to an industry, you learn the most by observing and working closely with experienced professionals,” he says.

Some managers feel employees work better when they are monitored and spontaneous discussions, brainstorming and teamwork are more effective in person.

Unlike Pidilite, some companies are adopting a hybrid work models to balance flexibility with the need for in-person collaboration. PepsiCo India’s new headquarters in Gurgaon is designed with technologies and collaboration tools to support hybrid work. Employees have the flexibility to choose their work setting and are not required to be in the office every day. “This model allows employees to have the best of both worlds,” says PepsiCo India’s CHRO, Pavitra Singh. He adds, “They get the flexibility of remote work while also benefiting from in-person interactions when needed.”

A hybrid approach may indeed afford the benefits Singh is talking about, but it is most likely that those are for seasoned professionals. The experience of starting one’s professional life with a foot in the office and another at home is bound to create a work culture with its own peculiar issues and its own handbook of dos and don’ts.