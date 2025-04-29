future

College or course, students stuck with confused questions get answers

Nina Mukherji
Nina Mukherji
Posted on 29 Apr 2025
07:49 AM
istock.com/lemono

istock.com/lemono

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose college over course Q I’m confident of getting a good rank in JEE. I am keen on software engineering and technology. Should I choose a college that offers a specialised programme in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) or a more general computer science degree?

Both a general computer science (CS) degree and a specialised AI/ML programme can lead to good career opportunities. The choice depends on your interests, long-term goals and the quality of the college offering the programme.

If you’re still exploring your interests in tech — whether it’s software development, systems engineering, cybersecurity or data — then a computer science (BE/BTech) programme is an excellent choice. It gives you a strong foundation in algorithms, programming, databases and systems while allowing you to choose electives in areas like AI, data science and machine learning later.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, if you’re already confident that AI/ML is your long-term focus and you’re being offered a well-structured, rigorous programme at a reputed institute, then a specialised AI/ML degree can give you a head start. You’ll get exposure to tools, concepts and applications in artificial intelligence, deep learning and neural networks from the very beginning.

However, be cautious when considering colleges that offer specialisations in AI/ML. Some newer or lesser-known institutions may have programmes that sound appealing but lack the strong computer science foundation that employers and graduate programmes often prioritise. Generally, a solid general CS degree from a reputed institution is more respected than a niche programme from a less established college.

All about hospitality q I am keen on pursuing hotel management after Class XII. Could you tell me if it is only about working in hotels and restaurants? What exams do I need to take?

While managing hotels and restaurants is a core part of this field, hospitality also includes travel and tourism, event management, luxury services and resort and wellness management.

Luxury services is a growing area. People in this field work with top brands, private clubs, concierge services and luxury travel companies. The focus is on special, high-quality experiences — like personal butler services, planning luxury cruises or curating unique trips for wealthy clients. This kind of work requires attention to detail, good communication skills and an understanding of what different customers want.

Wellness or resort management could involve running a spa, yoga retreat or wellness resort focussing on health, relaxation and recreation. This area is growing fast as more people seek mindful and wellness-based experiences.

The main entrance exam is the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT-JEE), which helps you get into the government colleges, the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs). Other options include Electronic Common Hotel Admission Test (ECHAT) for the Indian Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM). Top colleges in India include IHM Pusa (Delhi), IHM Mumbai, IHM Bengaluru, IHM Hyderabad IIHM Calcutta and NIPS Calcutta.

Nina Mukherji is a career counsellor and certified psychometric assessor. She conducts workshops in various areas for students. Mail your queries to telegraphyou@gmail.com with “Ask Nina” in the subject line. Don’t forget to add the name of your school or college and a contact number

Last updated on 29 Apr 2025
07:50 AM
future Course college admission Hospitality management
Similar stories
onboard: Employees at the Bengaluru office of RapidAI, a Silicon Valley-based company
Job opportunity

Plenty of jobs for techies now as American companies continue to outsource work to In. . .

Representational image
Exam results

HS results on May 7

NEET UG

National Testing Agency to Issue NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Soon- Check Latest Details

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Begins FMGE June 2025 Registration at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link to Apply. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
Exam results

HS results on May 7

onboard: Employees at the Bengaluru office of RapidAI, a Silicon Valley-based company
Job opportunity

Plenty of jobs for techies now as American companies continue to outsource work to In. . .

NEET UG

National Testing Agency to Issue NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Soon- Check Latest Details

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Begins FMGE June 2025 Registration at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link to Apply. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards Cancels RRB JE CBT 2 April 22 Exam- Check Details Inside

Saurabh Shukla at The Heritage Academy Film Festival
The Heritage Academy, Kolkata

Saurabh Shukla Enthralls Students at The Heritage Academy's Media Mosaic 2025

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality