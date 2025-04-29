College or course, students stuck with confused questions get answers

Choose college over course Q I’m confident of getting a good rank in JEE. I am keen on software engineering and technology. Should I choose a college that offers a specialised programme in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) or a more general computer science degree?

Both a general computer science (CS) degree and a specialised AI/ML programme can lead to good career opportunities. The choice depends on your interests, long-term goals and the quality of the college offering the programme.

If you’re still exploring your interests in tech — whether it’s software development, systems engineering, cybersecurity or data — then a computer science (BE/BTech) programme is an excellent choice. It gives you a strong foundation in algorithms, programming, databases and systems while allowing you to choose electives in areas like AI, data science and machine learning later.

On the other hand, if you’re already confident that AI/ML is your long-term focus and you’re being offered a well-structured, rigorous programme at a reputed institute, then a specialised AI/ML degree can give you a head start. You’ll get exposure to tools, concepts and applications in artificial intelligence, deep learning and neural networks from the very beginning.

However, be cautious when considering colleges that offer specialisations in AI/ML. Some newer or lesser-known institutions may have programmes that sound appealing but lack the strong computer science foundation that employers and graduate programmes often prioritise. Generally, a solid general CS degree from a reputed institution is more respected than a niche programme from a less established college.

All about hospitality q I am keen on pursuing hotel management after Class XII. Could you tell me if it is only about working in hotels and restaurants? What exams do I need to take?

While managing hotels and restaurants is a core part of this field, hospitality also includes travel and tourism, event management, luxury services and resort and wellness management.

Luxury services is a growing area. People in this field work with top brands, private clubs, concierge services and luxury travel companies. The focus is on special, high-quality experiences — like personal butler services, planning luxury cruises or curating unique trips for wealthy clients. This kind of work requires attention to detail, good communication skills and an understanding of what different customers want.

Wellness or resort management could involve running a spa, yoga retreat or wellness resort focussing on health, relaxation and recreation. This area is growing fast as more people seek mindful and wellness-based experiences.

The main entrance exam is the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT-JEE), which helps you get into the government colleges, the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs). Other options include Electronic Common Hotel Admission Test (ECHAT) for the Indian Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM). Top colleges in India include IHM Pusa (Delhi), IHM Mumbai, IHM Bengaluru, IHM Hyderabad IIHM Calcutta and NIPS Calcutta.

