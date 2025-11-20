Child power makes real impact

Summary Arshiya Majumder of South Point School was surprised to get a millet bar from school this Children's Day

Eat healthy

Arshiya Majumder of South Point School was surprised to get a millet bar from school this Children's Day.

"It was our first period. We were all very excited. I was expecting chocolates, but got the millet bar instead. It tasted so good. I was surprised at its chocolatey taste. I even told my parents about it. I will surely make them taste too," said the Class II student.

Her senior in the high school felt the same. "I was surprised that a healthy snack could taste so good. I loved biting into the nuts, the sudden burst of chocolate, everything. I don't have a sweet tooth, but I think I will buy this one and stock it at home," said Arni Chaudhuri of Class VIII.

South Point School and South Point High School used Children's Day to give children and their parents the message to eat healthy.

The institution has been taking extra care towards the health of the students, especially during exam time when the stress builds up.

"We have regular yoga sessions. We also give attention to sports and fitness. Healthy eating yet another aspect that we are trying to instil in our students. So instead of distributing chocolates, as was the practice, we gave away tasty millet bars," said the high school principal Jaidev Ghosh.

The school has also stopped selling aerated drinks. Soon, healthy snacks, instead of packaged salty chips, will be available at the school canteens.

"It's essential to wean children off unhealthy snacks at an early stage. We have decided to start right from Nursery. Healthy food can be tasty too. We are trying to slowly change their eating habits and cut down on the sugar content," said Dalbir Kaur Chaddha, principal of the junior section.

Bond of love

Raksha Bandhan turned emotional for Priyanshu Chatterjee of Calcutta Public School, Bidhan Park. Armed with his guitar, he visited an old-age home near his school.

"Visiting a home for the elderly served as a reminder that festivals are more than just about enjoying yourself," said the Class XII student.

Lessons were learnt and new bonds bloomed as 30-odd students of the Interact Club (Classes VIII to XII) visited Ananda Ashram in the locality on the day. Besides tying rakhis on the elderly members, the visitors and residents shared homemade cakes and filled the space with laughter and warmth. A cultural programme followed at the institution's dining room. Priyanshu played his guitar, Swastik Jana of Class VIII played his flute, and Pratiti Bhattacharya and Sansthita Mullick of Class VIII sang. The programme culminated with a rendition of We shall overcome in three languages — English, Hindi and Bengali — sung by all the students.

Children of Upper Kindergarten also tied self-made rakhis on the wrists of their school helpers and their family members, expressing gratitude. Students from Classes VII to XII tied rakhis on plants and trees, pledging to safeguard nature just as earnestly as one protects a loved one.

There was also an exhibition of the rakhis made by the students. The children also staged a skit on how the festival transcends blood ties in today’s world.

"Our students tied rakhis to the aged and underprivileged, vowing to take care of them," said founder principal Protichi Lahiri Sengupta.

Classics & lessons

Oscar Wilde’s The Selfish Giant returned on stage. This time, it was performed by the junior section of Jewish Girls’ School. As the young actors performed, they also imbibed lessons of kindness.

The event was part of the school's junior annual concert, which was held over two days. Day I saw the children of Nursery and Kindergarten taking the audience on ajungle safari.

The little ones created a rainforest where lions, tigers, monkeys, birds and other creatures danced and sang their way into the hearts of parents and teachers.

The animals gave the message of friendship, environmental care and the beauty of nature. It was the turn of Classes I to IV to perform and impress a few days later.

Students began by performed two classical dances.

The stage soon transformed into a canvas of unity in diversity, with young performers representing the country’s multitude of cultures and traditions through dance forms. A play on boxer Mary Kom was also staged. Finally, it was time for The Selfish Giant. The finale was a dance, Splash of Joy.

"Our concert proudly showcases how harmony cultivates strong, independent women, celebrating their individuality with pride," said the principal Monica Vincent.