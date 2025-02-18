CBSE refutes paper leak rumours, urges students to rely on official updates

Summary CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone found responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process, the board has said

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a public notice on Monday dismissing rumours of paper leaks in the ongoing board exams.

“It has come to the Board’s attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, ‘X’ (formerly twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents,” the board said in a release.

The CBSE Class X and XII exams commenced on February 15. The Class X exams will end on March 18 and Class XII on April 4.

“All stakeholders, including students, parents and schools, should rely only on official communication from CBSE available on the website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels for accurate updates,” the board has said.

“CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone found responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process,” the board has

said.

CBSE is actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information, the release said. “The Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders,” the release said.