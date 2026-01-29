Carnivals, camaraderie and confidence boost

Summary Baidik Choudhury beamed with excitement at the football corner

Award & applause

For Subham Banerjee of Delhi Public School (Joka) South Kolkata the excitement of their annual fest, Chrysalis, had built throughout the year. "It found expression in all the performances," said the Class XI student.

Like him, the wait finally ended for most students of the Joka school when this edition of Chrysalis took off on December 20 and 21. On display was a celebration of talent, discipline and creative expression.

Principal Writuparna Chatterjee began with a welcome speech on both days.

The school's pro-vice chairperson Pawan Agarwal, along with members of the board of directors, principal and others, offered a floral tribute to the founder, Ram Bilas Agarwal.

The chief guest on the inaugural day was state transport minister Dilip Mondal.

Classes I to V began with a musical extravaganza, paying tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, Bhupen Hazarika, Salil Chowdhury, Coldplay, and many others. Students from Classes III to V performed the play The Selfish Giant and a bilingual production, Haripadar Kando Karkhana.

The chief guest on the final day was Munish Ahuja, executive director (sales & ITD), Steel Authority of India Limited. The guests of honour were Pankaj Aggarwal, general manager of SAIL, Nitin Kumar, deputy general manager (retail sales), SAIL and MLA Mohan Naskar.

The dignitaries felicitated students who had distinguished themselves in academics, sports and co-curricular pursuits.

Anushka Paul of Class X was announced as The Star Student of the Year. Meanwhile, Sapphire House bagged the Best House prize.

Classes VI to XII took the stage by fire, performing a dazzling and energetic mashup of Bollywood songs.

Students of Classes VI to XI staged an English play, Too Many Detectives in the Murder Mansion, a Hindi play,Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, and a Bengali play, Sondeho Bibhrat.

Classes VII to XI showcased their skills in raibenshe, garba, ballet, hip-hop and contemporary moves. The themes included empowering the girl child and tributes to Shakespeare and Tagore.

"This programme involved a month of dedicated preparation. We placed complete trust in our students and their abilities. We firmly believe that the willingness to try is the true key to success, as it enables young minds to discover their abilities and grow through experience. We are proud of each one of them," saidthe principal.

Annual fair

For Judhajit Adhikari of Class VIII, the fair was a moment of pride. A first-time participant, he enthusiastically presented a Disaster Alert System model at the geography stall, sharing his excitement at building it on his own. There were similar student-led initiatives across the school grounds.

On December 23 and 24, Ram Mohan Mission High School organised its annual Ram Mohan Mela — a two-day cultural programme celebrating art, heritage, social awareness and the diverse talentsof students.

Day I began with a ceremonial torch lighting by the guests of honour — MLA Debasish Kumar, councillor Mousumi Das, social worker Animesh Bhattacharya and music director Ashok Bhadra.

Addressing the gathering, the special guest, Bhadra, highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities alongwith academics and appreciated the students’ engagement with cultural practices. Principal Sujoy Biswas later unveiled the theme of the event, Beauty of the World Lies in the Roots, emphasising the need to conserve nature.

The cultural segment opened with a speech on Raja Rammohan Roy by Aritra Debnath of Class XI, followed by a group dance to Melar gaan by students of Classes VIII to XI. Musical tributes included Rudrajeet Chakraborty’s rendition of Jharer kache rekhe gelam, honouring Salil Chowdhury’s birth centenary.

A drawing competition on the theme, Save the Forest, for Classes VI and VII, a group dance celebrating the Indian women’s cricket team’s recent victory and an audio play titled Bukun and Chicken, based on a story by Sujan Mithi, added variety to the day. The day concluded with a recitation of Sukumar Ray’s Thikana by Srabani Chaudhuri of Class VIII.

Ratnadeep Dhar of Class IX started Day II with chants from Sri Venkateswara Suprabhatam, followed by a group song, Khachar bhitor ochin pakhi, by Class VIII students. Instrumental performances, including flute, tabla and violin recitals, paid tribute to Satyajit Ray.

Literary presentations, folk dances from various Indian states and a stage enactment of Bama by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay by students of Classes IX to XI drew wide appreciation.

Drawing and poster competitions, subject stalls, food counters, art and craft displays, a 3D art show and a currency exhibition enriched the event.

"The theme, chosen in keeping with current affairs, highlighted the urgent need to address environmental concerns. This event is a powerful learning process, where children learn to engage with real-world issues while enjoying, at the same time. Beyond academics, this event taught them teamwork, compassion and empathy," said theprincipal.

Happy days are here

Baidik Choudhury beamed with excitement at the football corner. "I felt like Messi after scoring that goal,” said the Class I student of Garden High School at Fete 2026, a carnival that marked the institution's silver jubilee on January 10.

Food emerged as one of the major attractions of the day. Popular kiosks serving bhelpuri, papri chaat and other snacks drew long queues, while younger visitors made a beeline for the ice cream counter. The aroma of freshly prepared delicacies filled the air, making the carnival a delight for food lovers.

The games stalls proved equally engaging. Students eagerly took part in activities such as Catch Me If You Can, Bucket of Fun and 7 Up 7 Down, testing their speed, skill and luck. Cheers and applause accompanied every small win, creating an atmosphere of friendly competition and shared excitement.

The carnival also reflected the school’s strong sense of community. Student volunteers managed the stalls and assisted visitors, while teachers and staff members supervised activities, maintaining a safe environment while encouraging participation. Parents and members of the alumni took great pleasure in watching the children interact, cheering them on and capturing photographs of memorable moments.

Throughout the day, students visited stalls, won prizes, tasted different cuisines and created lasting memories with friends. The fete offered a welcome break from the usual school routine.

The students performed on small stages — singing, dancing and displaying their artworks. The combination of games, performances, delicious food and joyful interactions created an atmosphere of festivity that engaged visitors of all ages.

"From now on, we hope to make this an annual event where teachers, parents, children, members of the alumni and retired staff members can come together to celebrate. It helps everyone relax. Teachers have worked tirelessly, with the help of our volunteers, to give children a good time," said principal Rajashri Biswas.

"I'm loving this whole arrangement. It's great to see the parents and the children enjoying themselves thoroughly," added Kavita Guha, pro-rector of the school and founder member of the Satikana Guha Foundation.\

Culture and agility

Many athletes broke their own records and some, their mental blocks, at the 16th annual sports, Prayas, hosted by H.S. Memorial School on December 20.

Around 800 students signed up for various events, some for the first time.

“This year’s march past was a milestone for me as it was my first time. I was a bundle of nerves during the initial practice sessions,” said Sudakshina Das of ClassVIII, more confident on the final day.

The morning began with students of Classes IX to XI singing Aarambh to instil confidence in the participants. A march past by the four houses — Blue, Green, Yellow, and Red — followed. Students also took part in an oath-taking ceremony and lit the ceremonial torch.

Principal Rupa Sen Chowdhury delivered a welcome speech. The chief guest was athlete Soma Biswas. She told the young athletes not to give up. “Sportsmanship is more valuable than the medal itself,” she said.

The school also felicitated its achievers, who have brought laurels in various inter-school competitions.

Students of Classes I to IV performed a dance drill, while the youngest learners from Nursery and Class I danced to Just like you. A patriotic pompom drill by Classes I to III to Hum sabse aage hai celebrated India’s milestones, including aerospace triumphs, the Covid vaccine and World Cup victories. Classes V to IX danced to Mile sur mera tumhara, while Classes IV to IX presented a yoga display. Classes III to VIII put up a karate demonstration. Students of Classes VIII to XI mixed patriotism with zing as they presented a Zumba routine to the film Uri’s title song.

The athletic events began with 100m and hoop races for Class I. There were flat races for every class.

The banana race saw tots balancing speed with coordination, much to the amusement of the spectators.

Green House emerged as the overall champions.

“Students have been rigorously practising for the past two months despite academic responsibilities, which itself proves their dedication, discipline and perseverance,” said the principal.

“Our students displayed remarkable confidence while performing before the audience, reflecting our school’s core commitment to encouraging all-around development,” said founder-secretary Soumitra Karmakar.

Team spirit wins

NCC cadet Shagun Priya of Class VII was proud to lead her school's parade as the commander. "Our rigorous practice sessions taught me discipline," she said. Many lessons were learnt as students sweated it out at the annual sports of Bhavan's Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir held on the school's sprawling grounds on December 19.

The event saw participation from all classes. The programme began with a welcome dance to western fusion music by students of Classes IX to XI. Students of Class VII sang the school anthem and Saraswati Vandana.

The school welcomed its chief guest, Col Parag Mukherjee, ADM officer of 31 Bengal BN NCC.

Guests of honour included Sujit Kumar Jana, senior principal of Techno India Group Public School and Arup Sarkar, principal of Satish Chandra Memorial School.

The chief guest said: "True victory is never individual.” He advised the students to prioritise teamwork over individual interests to achieve collective goals.

Bikram Sarkar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, was also felicitated. He opened his speech by chanting the Saraswati Stotram.

The march past featured members of the four houses — Shivaji (saffron), Rajaji (green), Swamiji (red) and Bapuji (blue). They were joined by two teams of NCC Cadets and a pipe band. An oath-taking ceremony followed. Former head boy and head girl Rishi Singh and Sindhuja Roy of Class XII lit the torch.

A highlight was a drill display by the boys of Classes VI and VII. They performed a kukri dance from Nepal using traditional props.

A separate drill display was conducted by the girls of Class VII using pink coloured pompoms.

The pipe band performed Jingle Bells and Anandaloke.

Principal Arun Kumar Dasgupta addressed the gathering, quoting Swami Vivekananda on self-reliance, confidence and dedication.

The track events included 100m and 500m races for the senior students.

Rajaji (green) house swept the titles for the march past and the overall championship. The Champion of Champions title was awarded to Arunangshu Das of Rajaji House.

"Driven by months of rigorous preparation, students approached the event with high energy and a shared commitment to excellence. It is not merely a performance; we always believe in mastering life skills and fostering holistic growth through hands-on responsibility," said the principal.

Movie lessons

For Ishani Das of LKG, the Children’s Day celebration at Birla High School, Mukundapur, was a break from monotony. She was filled with awe as her teachers stepped out of the classroom andonto the stage to celebratethe students.

The day was all about making children feel special through performances, games and playful surprises. The school grounds looked festive as students arrived in colourful attire.

The Pre-primary and Primary sections had many treats to look forward to. There was a magic show for the young audience, followed by performances by their teachers and interactive games designed specifically for the little ones. One of the most enjoyed activities was a slideshow featuring baby photographs of teachers, where students eagerly tried to identify their mentors.

Students of Classes IV to VII experienced a different kind of excitement as they gathered in the school auditorium for a 3D screening of Chandrayaan. The visual experience sparked curiosity and pride in India’s space achievements. This was followed by screenings of films such as Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and Front of the Class, which entertained students while also teaching them life lessons.

For the middle and senior sections, a humorous skit had students laughing out loud, while musical and dance performances showcased the teachers’ talent and enthusiasm beyond academics.

The highlight of the day was a fashion show by the teachers and unit heads based on the theme of women'sempowerment.

Each student was also presented with a goody bag.

The programme concluded with an address by principal Jessica Gomes Surana. "The day reaffirmed our belief that every child is a unique gift, deserving love, laughter and learning. Their smiles truly lit up the entire school grounds," she said.

Art and joy therapy

Art, sport and performances took over Magnus Global School, Burdwan, on Children’s Day as students celebrated the day through assemblies, cultural programmes, inter-house events and class-wise activities.

A series of programmes was lined up, beginning with a special morning assembly.

Bengali teacher Sampat Kundu addressed the students, speaking on curiosity, creativity and compassion. He later recited Sukumar Roy’s Bhoy Peyo Na.

Students performed a play highlighting friendship, unity and perseverance, combining humour with social messages.

Post-assembly, students participated in the art bazaar organised by the four houses—Agni, Bhumi, Jal and Vayu. Handmade crafts, artwork and décor items prepared by students were displayed and sold. Teachers, staff members, drivers, conductors and house mothers visited the stalls and appreciated the exhibits.

An inter-house cricket tournament was next. The four houses played in the opening matches, followed by a final between Agni and Vayu houses. The matches were conducted by sports teachers Pampa Sarkar, Arijit Saha, Sk. Nur Alam and Sayak Karmakar.

Class-wise activities ran parallel to the main events.

Nursery students took part in flameless cooking and block games, while UKG students enacted role-plays based on their dream careers.

Classes I to V participated in poster-making. Classes VI to VIII wrote essays comparing present and past social conditions, including women’s safety and education. Classes IX to XII engaged in interactive activities such as Blind Artist and Pictionary.

According to Smriti Adak of Class II, the day felt different this year. "It was full of fun, laughter and yummy food, much more than last time. I enjoyed spending time with my friends and teachers and making memories.The celebration was one of my happiest days in school so far,"she said.

"Our children are the future shapers of the world. It is our responsibility to guide them with care, creativity and opportunities that help them grow into confident and responsible individuals, ready to face challenges and contribute positively to society. The day was full of fun activities for them," said principalSushma Surana.

Fitness wins

