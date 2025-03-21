KIIT

KIIT-DU signs MoU with University of Tulsa; To establish dual degree program in BTech

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
12:56 PM
The signing ceremony Source: KIIT-DU

The KIIT-DU has signed a MoU with the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA to establish a dual degree program in BTech. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, marking a significant step towards international collaboration in higher education.

Dr Samanta, in his address, emphasized that this MoU opens up opportunities for KIIT students to experience education in an international context, thereby enriching their academic journey.

According to Prof Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT, this initiative introduces a unique 2+2 program where students will spend two years at KIIT and two years at the University of Tulsa. Upon completion, they will graduate with two degrees at the same level. This program is part of KIIT's broader strategy to enhance the internationalization of its educational offerings.

In addition to the dual degree program, 40 students from various disciplines, including engineering and liberal studies, will participate in short courses at the University of Tulsa during the summer. This initiative aims to foster further collaboration in research, faculty exchanges, and sabbaticals between the two institutions.

Dr Vivian Wang, Vice Provost for Global Engagement at the University of Tulsa, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting that it would strengthen ties between India and the United States. She noted that her previous visit to KIIT last year left a lasting impression regarding its commitment to providing quality education, particularly for tribal students.

Prof Singh added that the University of Tulsa is known for its robust support for student placements, boasting a 100 per cent placement rate, which aligns with KIIT's achievements in campus placements.

Prof Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of KISS, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, underscoring the significance of this partnership for both institutions. Among others, Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT-DU and directors, deans and faculties of various schools were also present.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
12:57 PM
KIIT
