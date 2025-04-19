KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 2025

Summary The award was presented to Dr Samanta on Friday, April 18, in Kokrajhar, Assam, by the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust This recognition honours Dr Samanta’s significant contributions to society through education and social empowerment

Eminent educationist, social reformer, and founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta has been conferred today with the prestigious Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 2025. The award was presented to Dr Samanta on Friday, April 18, in Kokrajhar, Assam, by the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust.

This recognition honours Dr Samanta’s significant contributions to society through education and social empowerment. The award is named after Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, a revered spiritual leader and social reformer of the Bodo community, widely known as the “Mech Gandhi of Assam,” who dedicated his life to the propagation, preservation and promotion of education.

Source: KIIT

Every year, in his memory, this award is presented to distinguished individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields. This year, on the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary, Dr Samanta was chosen for this honour.

The award, considered one of the most prestigious recognitions in Bodoland, is given to those who have made impactful contributions to society. Its core objective is to uphold the values of peace, social reform, and non-violence propagated by Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.

As part of the honour, Dr Samanta received a citation, a memento, and a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh. In a noble gesture, Dr Samanta donated the entire award money back to the Trust for its development.