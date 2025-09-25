Online Fest

All India Performance Arts League to Celebrate Young Talent Nationwide - Registration Closes Soon!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
11:19 AM

AIPAL

Summary
The stage is set for India’s largest online talent celebration as After College, Kolkata’s biggest youth community, gears up to host the first-ever All India Performance Arts League (AIPAL). This one-of-a-kind digital platform is designed to empower and celebrate young performers across the country, offering a stage for talent that knows no boundaries.

Founded by Ameerah Rahman, a former student of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), After College began as a small student-led initiative and has now grown into a vibrant community of over 3,000–5,000 members. Known for hosting open mics, game sessions, book and cinema clubs, and impactful social drives to bring art to underprivileged children, the organisation is now taking its mission of “Making Art Accessible to All” to the national level with AIPAL.

The competition is open to diverse performance categories, including theatre (monoact), singing, dancing, performance poetry, storytelling, and stand-up comedy. Young artists can register through the links available on After College’s Instagram bio, as well as their Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn handles. Submissions remain open until October 15, 2025.

(L-R)Debasree Maity, Sarbajit Chowdhury, and Aditya Hulo

(L-R)Debasree Maity, Sarbajit Chowdhury, and Aditya Hulo AIPAL

(L-R)Akash Agarwal, Saahil Agarwal, and Ahon Gooptu

(L-R)Akash Agarwal, Saahil Agarwal, and Ahon Gooptu AIPAL

To ensure credibility and excellence, AIPAL has onboarded some of Kolkata’s finest names as judges. The distinguished panel includes Debasree Maity (Storytelling, Head of Tape A Tale Kolkata), Sarbajit Chowdhury (Performance Poetry, Josh Talks speaker and author), Aditya Hulo (Singing, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter), Akash Agarwal (Dancing, India’s Got Talent semi-finalist and founder of dance crews), Saahil Agarwal (Stand-up, popular anchor, poet, and performer), and Ahon Gooptu (Theatre, playwright and actor trained at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Centre).

With its national outreach, the All India Performance Arts League promises to be more than just a competition. It is a movement to recognise, nurture, and empower youth potential, offering performers from every corner of India a digital stage to shine.

Whether you are a storyteller, poet, dancer, singer, stand-up comic, or theatre enthusiast—AIPAL has a stage for you.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
11:31 AM
Online Fest Registration All India Performance Arts League (AIPAL)
