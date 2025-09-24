Bengali Literary Society of St. Xavier’s College Welcomes Monsoon with “Tomar Priyo Ritu Borsha Tayi”

Summary Dedicated to its legacy of nurturing and safeguarding the essence of bangaliyana, the society once again reaffirmed its devotion to preserving culture while simultaneously enriching it The voices of the audience seamlessly blended with the Bengali monsoon melodies, resonating across the college premises as the rains continued to wash away the lingering gloom of the skies

With the rains reviving the scorched City of Joy into a renewed rhythm of life, the Bengali Literary Society (BLS) - the oldest society of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata - ushered in an eventful beginning to its 2025 chapter through “Tomar Priyo Ritu Borsha Tayi”, held on the 1st of September at the college gymnasium.

Dedicated to its legacy of nurturing and safeguarding the essence of bangaliyana, the society once again reaffirmed its devotion to preserving culture while simultaneously enriching it. By weaving tradition with innovation, BLS not only protects the heritage handed down through generations but also reshapes it for the present, keeping the spirit of Bengali culture alive, meaningful, and inspiring for the times ahead.

“Tomar Priyo Ritu Borsha Tayi” unfolded as a vibrant celebration of the season, marked by soulful songs and graceful dances by society members. Staying true to the theme of Borsha, the college gymnasium was transformed into a wonderland of monsoon magic, brought alive by the creativity of the decor team through handmade crafts and photobooth. The dancers mesmerized the audience with their fluid expressions of the monsoon spirit, while the society’s choir added to the atmosphere with their melodious voices. This time, the audience added their own spark to the celebrations by engaging in an ice-breaking impromptu antakshari session with the members of the society. The cheerful back-and-forth of songs filled the gymnasium with laughter, warmth, and camaraderie, blurring the line between performers and spectators and turning the entire gathering into one united celebration. After the lively antakshari session, the monsoon celebration concluded with the introduction of the society’s board and the core committee members — the torchbearers entrusted with carrying forward the legacy of the Bengali Literary Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voices of the audience seamlessly blended with the Bengali monsoon melodies, resonating across the college premises as the rains continued to wash away the lingering gloom of the skies. What started as a tribute to Borsha evolved into a shared celebration of joy, unity, and cultural pride. With music, dance, and togetherness, the Bengali Literary Society upheld its role as a guardian of tradition while embracing the vibrance of the present.