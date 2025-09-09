BDS or Biomedical Science? Career paths for the curious and the certain

Summary Confused between career options? From dental surgery to law entrances, Nina Mukherji helps clear the fog.

Dental surgery vs biomedical science Q. My daughter is a student of Class XI. She cannot decide whether she should study BDS (bachelor’s in dental surgery) or get a bachelor’s in biomedical science. Which do you think has more scope?

A. Both BDS and biomedical science offer good prospects, but in different ways. If your daughter chooses BDS, she is stepping into a professional course that leads to a career

as a dentist. It’s a clear path and after graduation she can work in hospitals, clinics or even set up her own practice. With further specialisation in orthodontics, prosthodontics or oral surgery, the scope widens even more. Dentistry offers a steady and stable career option.

Biomedical science, on the other hand, is broader and more research oriented. It builds a strong foundation in areas such as genetics, immunology and pathology, leading to roles in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, public health or clinical research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most graduates prefer to pursue a master’s degree because entry-level jobs are limited, and postgraduate study opens up better career opportunities and research roles. Internationally, biomedical science is growing rapidly with advances in drug

discovery and personalised medicine, and India too is slowly catching up.

So, if your daughter prefers a defined, practice-based profession with clear outcomes after graduation, dentistry is a good choice. But if she is deeply curious about science and willing to invest in postgraduate study, biomedical science can open doors to exciting career opportunities globally.

Law entrances Q. I am preparing for the Common Law Admisson Test or Clat. Will I be able to take other exams, such as the Law National Aptitude Test (LNAT), with this preparation? What other law entrance exams should I consider for India?

A. If you are preparing for Clat, you are already covering most of the topics needed for other major law entrance exams in India. Clat tests knowledge of English, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques — all of which overlap with exams like Ailet (All India Law Entrance Test), Slat (Symbiosis Law Admission Test), MH CET Law and the LNAT. This opens up opportunities at

national law universities, private law schools and central universities.

Each exam, however, has its own emphasis, and a little exam-specific practice is required. Ailet, for instance, places greater weight on English and logical reasoning compared to Clat, so working through past papers can be useful. Slat does not include higher-level maths; it places more importance on analytical reasoning, reading comprehension and general knowledge. LNAT is a bit different in that it focusses on comprehension, critical reasoning and essay writing.

Clat preparation serves as a foundation. Once you have strengthened your skills in reasoning, comprehension and legal aptitude, you will be able to attempt most other law entrance exams. Use targeted mock papers and focussed practice to adapt to the specific format of each test.

Nina Mukherji is a career counsellor and certified psychometric assessor. She conducts workshops in various areas for students. Mail your queries to telegraphyou@gmail.com with “Ask Nina” in the subject line. Don’t forget to add the name of your school or college and a contact number