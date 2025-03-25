Artificial intelligence systems will replace teachers eventually

No

Lacks life experience

Artificial Intelligence or AI, which requires constant updating, can never replace a human teacher. Nor can it replace the experience of being taught. A teacher not only imparts knowhow but also transmits a life’s collection of knowledge, feedback and the experience of sharing it all.

Nilnayana Garai

Class XII, Naihati Narendra Vidyaniketan, Naihati, North 24-Parganas

No EI in AI



AI cannot replace teachers because it lacks both emotional intelligence and empathy. Both these things are crucial for the all-round development

of students.

Angona Mallick

Class VII, Krishnagar Academy, Krishnanagar, Nadia

Help, not replacement

Teaching is not just about making someone learn a thing, it is also about forming relationships, gaining trust and shaping futures according to the abilities of each child. Now, this is a tall order for a machine, no matter how smart it is. Therefore, while AI can help a student navigate the learning system efficiently, and teach more accurately perhaps, it can never replicate, forget replace, the undefinable qualities and warmth of the human teachers.

Pratyusha Bhattacharya

Class VIII, Hariyana Vidya Mandir, Calcutta

Relationships matter

Education is not just about delivering information but also about emotional support, mentorship and understanding the unique needs of every student. Teachers build strong relationships with students, encourage critical thinking, creativity and social skills, which AI cannot replicate.

Saumili Mukherjji

Class XII, Auxilium Convent School, Bandel, Hooghly

Mimic men

AI is an invaluable tool. But as one sees in the film Taare Zameen Par, learning comes from human interaction, compassion and advocacy. Now, these are things that technology can at best mimic but never replace.

Anisha Haque

First Year, Bikash Bharati Law College, Calcutta

Simple machine

AI will be unable to make an impression on students because it is a simple machine with no feelings whatsoever.

Junainah Javed

Class V, Daffodils High School, Calcutta