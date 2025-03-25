Artificial intelligence systems will replace teachers eventually

No
Lacks life experience
Artificial Intelligence or AI, which requires constant updating, can never replace a human teacher. Nor can it replace the experience of being taught. A teacher not only imparts knowhow but also transmits a life’s collection of knowledge, feedback and the experience of sharing it all.
Nilnayana Garai
Class XII, Naihati Narendra Vidyaniketan, Naihati, North 24-Parganas
No EI in AI
AI cannot replace teachers because it lacks both emotional intelligence and empathy. Both these things are crucial for the all-round development
of students.
Angona Mallick
Class VII, Krishnagar Academy, Krishnanagar, Nadia
Help, not replacement
Teaching is not just about making someone learn a thing, it is also about forming relationships, gaining trust and shaping futures according to the abilities of each child. Now, this is a tall order for a machine, no matter how smart it is. Therefore, while AI can help a student navigate the learning system efficiently, and teach more accurately perhaps, it can never replicate, forget replace, the undefinable qualities and warmth of the human teachers.
Pratyusha Bhattacharya
Class VIII, Hariyana Vidya Mandir, Calcutta
Relationships matter
Education is not just about delivering information but also about emotional support, mentorship and understanding the unique needs of every student. Teachers build strong relationships with students, encourage critical thinking, creativity and social skills, which AI cannot replicate.
Saumili Mukherjji
Class XII, Auxilium Convent School, Bandel, Hooghly
Mimic men
AI is an invaluable tool. But as one sees in the film Taare Zameen Par, learning comes from human interaction, compassion and advocacy. Now, these are things that technology can at best mimic but never replace.
Anisha Haque
First Year, Bikash Bharati Law College, Calcutta
Simple machine
AI will be unable to make an impression on students because it is a simple machine with no feelings whatsoever.
Junainah Javed
Class V, Daffodils High School, Calcutta