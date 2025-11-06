Arena for addas and arguments 

Summary Many mini-debates, addas and discussions sprang up on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the Clifford Hicks International Debate 2025, held from October 28 to November 1 at Calcutta Boys’ School

For Arnav Naik of Christ Church School, Mumbai, this was his first visit to Calcutta. “I compared Mumbai roads with those of Calcutta’s, my new friends from the city chipping in enthusiastically in a friendly debate,” said the Class X student.

Many mini-debates, addas and discussions sprang up on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the Clifford Hicks International Debate 2025, held from October 28 to November 1 at Calcutta Boys’ School. The event brought together over 360 students from India and abroad.

Sonam Wangchuck and the politics of Ladakh, peer pressure, social media and online bullying were among the topics that set the school buzzing as students took over the chapel hall, library, staff room, lounge area and classrooms.

Participants were divided into two categories — Category II for Classes IX and X, and Category I for Classes XI and XII. For many, it was their first taste of a live audience. “This was my first time on stage. I had zero experience. Now I know how to improve,” said Hritvik Raj of Class X, Calcutta Boys’ School, Asansol.

Outstation schools such as The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Undri (Pune), outshone city schools in the preliminary and semi-final rounds, often staying back to cheer for their peers. The Pune school swept Category II, where the motion read “This house believes that instead of theoretical subjects, life skills such as cooking and personal finance should be included in the school core curriculum”.

Xavier Nongmaithem, a Class IX student of the Pune school, was declared Optimus Orator, Electio Populi — the best speaker by audience vote — while his classmate Mariya Muslim Rajkotwala was adjudged the best speaker. Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay of Garden High School (Class IX) was the runner-up.

“I felt so happy to stay in Calcutta… I could interact with so many students and also get rid of my social anxiety,” said Xavier, who hails from Manipur. The youngest participant, Japjot Singh of Class IX, La Martiniere College, savoured both the arguments and mishti doi.

In Category I, La Martiniere for Girls (LMG) won. Ipshito K. Ghosh of Class XII, St Joseph’s College, Calcutta, was both the best speaker and the audience’s choice, while Aroush Mukadam (Class XI) of The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Undri, was runner-up. The topic was “This house believes that the use of psychological and persuasive techniques in advertising is morally wrong and unacceptable”.

“Advertisements are not persuading you to buy something. They are persuading you to need it,” said Abhilasha Sinha of Class XI, LMG. Classmate Lavanya Jain said: “Persuasion is not a crime. The intent is communication.”

“We train our students from Class VI… Debate is a part of every individual who hails from Bengal,” said host principal Raja McGee.