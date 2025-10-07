Trade tariffs are a form of political attack

Yes

Policy influence

When tariffs lack clear economic justification and disproportionately target specific countries, they can reasonably be interpreted as acts of political hostility. This tactic allows for political signalling or retaliation in the guise of economic policy, as seen in various global trade disputes wherein tariffs have been strategically employed to influence foreign decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arpan Patra

Class X, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kapasaria, East Midnapore

Big bully

Trade tariffs can indeed function as a form of political attack. By imposing steep or selectively targeted tariffs, a country can disrupt the economic stability of a rival, effectively using trade as a tool of coercion without resorting to open conflict.

Sahadat Alam

First year, Jangipur College, Murshidabad

Power play

Despite US President Donald Trump’s attempts to justify his trade tariffs, they stand as a symbol of dominance and coercion — echoing a history of US browbeating.

Aryama Ghosh

Third year, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta

Anti-people

The recently increased US tariffs are clearly a political attack. Political leaders are doing this without a thought for the welfare of the common people.

Adrija Maji

Class VIII, Tarakeswar Girls’ High School, Hooghly

Short-term gain

Use of tariffs as a political weapon is often counterproductive. They can trigger retaliatory measures, leading to trade wars that damage the economies of all countries. Tariffs raise prices for consumers, disrupt supply chains and can alienate key allies. Using tariffs as a political attack equals prioritising short-term political gains over long-term stability.

Saumili Mukherjji

First year, English, Loreto College, Calcutta

No

Protectionist measure

Steep tariffs are an economic measure. When a steep tariff is imposed on the import of a commodity, it implies the commodity’s demand will decrease. This will reduce the revenue of the exporting country and could impact the GDP. But such measures protect the importing country and potentially generate revenue for it.

Moubani Paul

Third year, BCom, Bijoy Krishna Girls College, Howrah