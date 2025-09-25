Teamwork is the real winner

Summary Author interaction, elocution and creative writing, peppered with imagination — that was Shri Shikshayatan School's annual literary meet, Words on Wings, in a nutshell

Flight of fancy

Author interaction, elocution and creative writing, peppered with imagination — that was Shri Shikshayatan School's annual literary meet, Words on Wings, in a nutshell. Held on September 13 at the school's Bhuwalka Hall, library, computer lab and some classrooms, the event was packed with excitement as schools from around the world joined in.

"I found it fascinating that there are still such languages and dialects in India which remain undocumented and use scripts borrowed from other languages," said Nilesh Ghosh, a Class XI student of Birla High School, a learning he acquired after participating in the meet.

The theme of the event was Voices of Tomorrow – India in 2047.

Emcees Devashree Bhunia and Rimjhim Biswas of Class XII welcomed the guests. It began with an interactive session with authors Lopamudra Maitra and Prasun Roy, who spoke about the craft of writing and how future wordsmiths can get started.

The main competitions included elocution and story-writing.

Word Weavers or the elocution contest was held in English, Hindi and Bengali for Classes VI to XII. The Story Writing Competition or Whispers on Paper was for Classes IX-XII.

The participants included over 21 schools from the city. Joining them online were Bal Bharati Public School, Ludhiana; Rahul Education, Thane, Maharashtra; Rutland High School, USA; and Bannockburn High School, Scotland. Students also exchanged ideas while showcasing

their talents.

In English Elocution, Navoneer Bhattacharyya from Birla High School clinched the top prize, followed by Laebah Ahmed of Shri Shikshayatan School and Sujaan Ghosh of Asian International School. All three are from Class VIII.

The Bengali competition saw Ritisha Banerjee of Class VII from Gokhale Memorial Girls' School coming first, while Debosmita Dutta of Class VIII, from the host school and Sreehan Sarkar of Class VII, Birla High School coming second and third, respectively.

In Hindi, Aanya Indu from Class VII, Shri Shikshayatan School came first with Hriday Jain of Class VI, The Heritage School and Sanavi Sharma of Class VIII, Abhinav Bharati High School coming second and third, respectively.

The creative writing results are awaited.

"Literary meets are vital for encouraging children to read and write. We're not against digital media, but we also say 'pick up books'. We needed to balance traditional and digital methods," said principal Sangeeta Tandon.

Girl power

Sornila Mondal of Class X, Julien Day School, Kalyani, was nervous at the start of the meet, but it was her friends' support and strong coordination that turned things around for her and her team.

The event was an inter-branch throwball meet for girls hosted by the Howrah branch of the school recently. It saw students from the four branches of Julien Day School — Kolkata, Ganganagar, Kalyani and Howrah — locking horns in a spirit of friendly competition.

The event was attended by chairman J.G. Broughton, director of education and development Terence John, principals, vice-principals and teachers in-charge of the four branches. Teams displayed strategy, determination and teamwork. Each match was a reflection of the players' dedication and hard work.

Julien Day School, Kalyani, emerged victorious, while Ganganagar came second, followed by Howrah.

"Our team played with their heart and supported each other,” said Junifa Parvin, the sports captain of the home team.

The Class XII student was happy to have created a lifetime of memories, as were many other players from different branches.

The event also promoted girl power through sports and the values of perseverance and discipline.

"Every year, we host the throwball meet for girls. The tournament showcased the talent, teamwork and determination of our students. It also reflected the spirit of healthy competition and unity among our branches," said principal Maryann Thorpe Smith.

Mind your business

The auditorium of Birla Divya Jyoti School in Siliguri was no less chaotic than the stock exchange. Students were seen proposing business ideas and trading in a mock stock market.

Thrilling, chaotic and addictive — this was how Class XI student Vaanya Sharma described the scene.

The event was The Sarala Birla Memorial Commerce and Business Conclave 2025, hosted by the school onAugust 25.

The event aimed to give commerce students a platform for innovation, collaboration and spirited competition. It brought future entrepreneurs on a single platform from different schools in and around Siliguri.

Some of the participating schools were Olivia Enlightened English School, Delhi Public School, Siliguri; Sri Sri Academy, Siliguri; North Point Residential School, Army Public School, Binnaguri; and others. Every school presented multiple teams for the event.

The fest featured four competitive events — Biz Whizz (business quiz), Startup Showdown (business plan), Dhan Yatra (mock stock market) and Mad for Ads (advertisement campaign).

The programme began with a welcome address by principal Shweta Tiwari, followed by a felicitation of the guests, ceremonial lamp-lighting and Ganesh Vandana.

Competitions commenced with Dhan Yatra and Mad for Ads, the prelims of Biz Whizz and Startup Showdown. After a break, the final rounds of Mad for Ads and Startup Showdown were conducted, followed by lunch and the Biz Whizz finale.

Delhi Public School, Siliguri, topped Mad for Ads followed by Team 3 and 4 of Birla Divya Jyoti in second and third positions, respectively. The Delhi Public School, Siliguri, repeated its winning streak in Startup Showdown. St Joseph's Bhaktinagar stood first in Dhan Yatra, while in Biz Whizz, Birla Divya Jyoti's Emon Chatterjee and Tanish Bihani, both of Class XII, got the top prize as the hall burst with applause.

"The Sarala Birla Memorial Commerce and Business Conclave 2025 was a celebration of ideas, innovation and youthful enterprise. It was inspiring to see students from across the region showcase not just their knowledge of commerce but also their creativity, critical thinking and collaborative spirit," said the principal.

Tradition with a twist

The air at Mahadevi Birla World Academy crackled with excitement with dhak beats, the fragrance of festivity and the buzz of young voices ushering in Agomoni 2025. But this was no ordinary celebration — it was a reminder of the world we live in.

"We spread the same message of positivity and strength to the audience," said Sarthak Dey of Class V.

The programme was performed by the students of Classes III to V. It opened with the chanting of Ya Chandi.

Students then staged a radio play that captured leading global issues — from the Gaza conflict and Punjab floods to the Los Angeles fire. Dance, drama and dialogue brought news events to life.

Just when the weight of the world felt too heavy, the play flipped the narrative, shining the spotlight on positive global strides, presented in the form of a family conversation in a living room.

The audience saw the green face of Durga Puja. Children shared how eco-friendly idols and natural dyes were changing the city’s pandals. Dance and music swept through the assembly. Feet started tapping to the beats of the dhak, voices soared in festive song and suddenly the entire hall felt like a mini Puja pandal, alive with devotion and joy.

Agomoni also became a showcase of the school’s Learn to Earn initiative, where Class V students ran a canteen sale and donated proceeds to the NGO Prayaas.

"This Agomoni, we prayed for hope and positivity, believing that the advent of the Mother Goddess would bring better times. We also guided our students to celebrate responsibly, remembering that Durga Puja is an inclusive festival. By bringing smiles to children in Sundarbans, they served humanity," said vice-principal Nupur Ghosh.

Festive fever

Dhunuchi naach, the sound of conch shells and dhaak beats — Durga Puja arrived early at Delhi Public School, Newtown. The students of Classes III to IX ushered in the goddess with a programme, Echoes of Simplicity, onSeptember 20.

"After a month of relentless practice we could at last display our skills to the audience. The day began with everyone getting ready and wishing each other luck," said Kavyashree Chowdhury, a student of Class VI, still getting goosebumps.

The chief guest was Bharatnatyam dancer Jhinook Mukherjee Sinha while the guest of honour was tabla player Abhishek Chatterjee.

Upper Kindergarten tots began with a Durga Vandana, touching every heart.

Their seniors from Classes III, IV and V danced to Aaj shorote aalor baashi bajlo, capturing the magic of autumn. What added grace to the performance was the lyrical sound of the flute.

Tagore's Shohoj Path was brought to life by two dances, Shedin bhore dekhi uthe and Sharat tomar arun alor, performed by Classes III to VIII.

A harvest dance to Maati toder daak diyechhe by Classes III to VIII, and another one to Ebar aamar uma ele by Classes V to VIII, celebrated not just devotion but also the simplicity of village life.

The performances honoured the artisans, farmers and daily labourers who make the festival possible across Bengal and even beyond. It showcased the beauty of simplicity rather than the commercial aspect of the festival.

The programme also had a mixed group of students presenting Chhau dance and Classes III and IV raising the heat with a dhunuchi naach. A conch shell orchestra and dhaak beats brought the performances to a crescendo.

The programme also featured a play highlighting the triumph of good over evil. It taught students, as iterated by Aarav Hans of Class IV, the valuable lesson that true joy lies in togetherness.

"Steering away from the glittering urban festivities, the celebration painted a picture of communities bound by devotion, where hearts and resources are shared in reverence to Durga. The morning came alive with the electrifying Chhau dance of Purulia, a vivid tapestry of movement and tradition that echoed the spirit of Bengal’s folk heritage. Soulful songs, graceful dances and earnest performances wove together a portrait of humility, togetherness and devotion," said headmistress Rahi Mukhopadhyay.

Added principal Sonal Sen: "This year’s theme reminded the children that Durga Puja is about devotion. Nowadays, it has become an extravagant affair. We wanted to tell our students that behind all the showbiz lies simple devotion. So, this year we recreated a simple Durga Puja taking place in a village. Seeing all the children participating — singing, dancing, anchoring, acting — made me happy."