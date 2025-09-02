Student union elections

Student unions guard students’ interests

Posted on 02 Sep 2025
11:59 AM
Yes

Medium of expression

Definitely. It is through the union that students get an opportunity to express their views and demands, be it about the administration of an educational institute, the government in general or an education policy that impacts people across institutes. The student union also plays a vital role in organising extra curricular activities such as debates and cultural programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahadat Alam
First year, Darul Huda Islamic University, Birbhum

For support

Student unions also arrange for resources and provide support to students facing academic or personal challenges. They can be a source of confidence for students.

Nida Shams
Class V, Jagabandhu G.S.F.P. School, Calcutta

Catalyst for change

At their best, student unions can be the fire under the feet of an unyielding or complacent authority, holding them accountable and becoming a catalyst for change. At their worst, they undermine individual voices of dissent in lieu of false consensus, becoming echo chambers for political ideologies.

Aryama Ghosh
Third year, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta

No

Overtly politicised

Student unions may become overly politicised, focussing more on personal or political agendas rather than genuine student issues. This can lead to unnecessary conflicts and disruption of academic activities. Instead of protecting students’ interests, such unions may occasionally hinder studies.

Saumili Mukherjji,
Class XII, Auxilium Convent School,
Bandel

Tools of parties

Student unions were supposed to look after students’ interests. But in reality, especially in West Bengal where elections to student unions have not been held for a while, they have become tools of political parties and unauthorised power centres. Instead of being a place of confidence, they are another source of threat that the student has to negotiate.

Ritika Das
First year, School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University,
New Delhi

Last updated on 02 Sep 2025
12:02 PM
