Resume Cruncher

When a company receives hundreds or even thousands of applications, someone has to make sense of it all. That’s where the Applicant Tracking System or ATS comes in.

It may have been a while since organisations started using ATS, but it continues to be regarded with a mix of anxiety and confusion.

So what is the ATS all about? The ATS doesn’t read your resume like a human. Instead, it scans for details — skills, education, job titles and relevant keywords — and matches this information with the job description. Based on this, it ranks applications so recruiters can review the most suitable ones first.

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While the system does not always reject candidates based solely on resume screening, it can act as a filter. In some cases, candidates may be screened out through application questions such as “Do you have at least three years of relevant (marketing) experience?” or “Do you have experience working with Excel?” A “no” may automatically remove your application from consideration before it is reviewed by a human.

Keyword confusion

Much of the confusion comes from the current obsession with keywords. Most online advice suggests that landing a job is simply about packing your resume with the perfect buzzwords in the right places. So what happens? People copy job descriptions, repeat buzzwords and overload their resumes with every imaginable skill. This is where things start to go wrong.

Keywords are important, but only when they reflect your genuine experience. While software might not notice the difference between a genuine and a keyword-stuffed resume, it becomes glaringly obvious to a recruiter.

Made to order

Another piece of advice that’s often misunderstood is tailoring your resume for each job. Yes, you should make sure your resume aligns with the role, but making a brand-new version for every application can backfire. Many people think heavy customisation is necessary to get past ATS filters but in reality, small, focused adjustments are usually enough to meet keyword requirements. Resumes get shared and forwarded, and sometimes multiple versions land with the same recruiter. This inconsistency can raise red flags for humans, even if ATS doesn’t catch it. Instead, keep a strong, consistent core resume and make minor tweaks for each role. Change the wording and highlight what’s most relevant, but don’t rewrite your story completely each time.

Not by design

Students and early-career professionals often fall into what is called the design trap. With so many visually appealing templates available, it is tempting to create resumes with columns, graphics and skill bars. While these may look impressive, they often make it harder for ATS to accurately read the content. And even if your resume gets through, recruiters aren’t grading your design skills; they’re scanning for clear, relevant information.

File format

One tiny but overlooked detail is the format in which you submit your resume. Most ATS platforms can read both Word documents and PDFs, but not all of them handle formatting equally well. If the application instructions specify a format, follow them. If not, a simple Word document is usually the safest option.

What works

A strong resume sticks to clear, standard sections, says what you did in concrete terms, and showcases results. ATS tends to prioritise specific, measurable skills, particularly technical tools, certifications and role-specific experience over general or soft skills. Weave your skills into real, memorable examples.

Simply listing “strong communication skills” isn’t enough. Instead, give specific examples, such as leading weekly updates for senior leaders, to demonstrate your ability to communicate clearly. Likewise, instead of just saying “data analysis”, explain how you used tools such as Tableau to turn raw numbers into actionable insights. Concrete examples such as these make your skills stand out to both ATS and recruiters.

AI tools

There is, of course, a newer layer to all this. While traditional ATS focuses mainly on keywords, some companies are beginning to use AI tools that go a step further.

Instead of just matching terms, these systems analyse patterns in a candidate’s experience, like how roles have evolved, how skills connect and whether there is evidence of growth over a period of time.

This doesn’t mean you need to overhaul your resume immediately. But it does reinforce an important point — resumes that clearly show what you did and how your responsibilities have evolved are likely to stand out.

Ultimately, it’s important to keep a sense of balance and perspective. ATS and AI are tools that help recruiters, they are not replacements. No matter how sophisticated the technology becomes, a human still reads your resume and authenticity will always resonate.