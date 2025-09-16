Ready. Steady. Grow! How freshers can find their way around college

The first few months of college are often a blur of new experiences, for the day scholar and the hostel boarder alike, from finding your way around classes to adjusting to hostel food and managing your time effectively. This is a period of exploration, filled with excitement but also its share of challenges. The early months aren’t about getting everything perfect; they’re about finding your rhythm and learning to adapt.

Food hacks

For students living on campus, food is often one of the biggest adjustments. Mess meals can feel repetitive, and many students miss the taste of home-cooked food. “I couldn’t eat the vegetable curry and rice served every day, so I started keeping dry fruits and brought a jar of pickle from home,” says Jatin, a first-year engineering student at the Vellore Institute of Technology. Others learn to manage with quick fixes — cooking instant noodles in electric kettles or teaming up with friends to order in once in a while. Drinking sufficient water, not skipping breakfast and keeping fruits or nuts on hand to snack on can help maintain energy levels and keep the diet balanced.

Lesson plan

Whether you’re in a programme that allows flexible course choices or a more structured degree, the first year is about getting a sense of your academic direction. If your college gives you flexibility, use the first semester to try out courses that genuinely spark your interest, even if they’re outside your comfort zone. An introductory psychology class might lead you towards behavioural science, or a statistics elective could open doors to data analysis. Talking to seniors is invaluable, as they can tell you what a course is really like.

In more structured programmes, where core subjects are already defined, electives can still be a chance to broaden your horizons. Stay alert to registration timelines. Popular courses fill up fast. Mark key dates in advance and always have backup options.

Time management

One of the biggest adjustments is dealing with unstructured time. Unlike school, where schedules are tightly packed, college timetables often have gaps between classes or free afternoons. This flexibility can be liberating, but it requires a lot of discipline.

There will be many demands on your time. The trick is to plan in small chunks. Keep a weekly timetable that marks out not just lectures but also self-study hours, club meetings and downtime. Digital tools like Google Calendar or simple planners can be invaluable. Most importantly, don’t procrastinate. Nothing is worse than reaching the end of the semester and realising that you have a huge amount of unfinished work.

Handling money

College life often means handling money independently for the first time. It’s easy to underestimate how quickly expenses add up — from textbooks and transport to canteen meals and the occasional evening out. “In my first month, I spent so much on cafés and cab rides that I had nothing left by mid-month,” says Manisha Tripathi, a student of Mithibai College, Mumbai.



Tracking daily expenses in an app or notebook helps you see where your money is going. You could divide your money into essentials, extras and savings. Look for student discounts, second-hand books and shared expenses with hostel mates to stay within your budget.

Homesickness

Missing home is natural. Acknowledge the feeling instead of brushing it aside. “I kept photos of my family on my desk,” says Arpita, a medical student in Manipal. “It sounds simple, but it helped.” Creating small rituals, a weekly call with parents, cooking something familiar or spending evenings with hostel mates eases the transition. Over time, these habits help college begin to feel less like an unfamiliar place and more like a second home.

Extracurricular

Whether it’s debating, theatre, sports or music, joining a group helps you meet like-minded people, gives structure to your time, builds confidence and often leads to lasting friendships. Many students also discover new interests; a commerce major might choose a photography club or even the astronomy club. For some, these explorations spark future careers. Theatre rehearsals can lead to a career in media, or volunteering in a social service club might shape a path in development work. Clubs can open unexpected doors and give you a sense of belonging.

It’s easy to feel shy or intimidated in a new environment but building the confidence to voice your needs can make a big difference. Advocating for yourself could mean asking a professor for clarity on coursework, reaching out to administration about timetable clashes, requesting extra help if you’re struggling, or even voicing concerns about hostel facilities. The sooner you learn to speak up respectfully but firmly, the more confidently you’ll be able to handle both college and life beyond it.