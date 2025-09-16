CBSE Exam 2026 - Who Is Eligible? Board Releases Essential Requirements Notice

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new eligibility rules for the upcoming board examinations. Alongside attendance, the board has also underlined other requirements.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new eligibility rules for the upcoming board examinations, making it compulsory for Class 10 and 12 students to maintain at least 75 per cent attendance. Alongside attendance, the board has also underlined other requirements such as mandatory internal assessments, completion of a two-year study cycle, and restrictions on schools offering additional subjects without adequate resources. These measures have been framed to ensure greater academic discipline and standardisation across CBSE-affiliated schools.

According to the latest notification, Class 10 and Class 12 will be treated as complete programmes, meaning students must complete Class 9 and 10 to appear in the Class 10 board exams, and Class 11 and 12 to qualify for the Class 12 board exams. This move aims to emphasise the continuity of the learning process rather than treating board classes in isolation.

The board has further clarified that internal assessments are compulsory for every subject. If a student fails to appear for the internal assessment, they will automatically be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category, and their board exam results will not be declared. CBSE has stressed that internal assessments are part of a two-year evaluation process, making both the current and the preceding academic sessions crucial for final eligibility.

In addition, schools lacking CBSE approval, qualified teachers, laboratories, or proper facilities will not be allowed to offer additional subjects. This rule has been introduced to prevent students from being disadvantaged due to a lack of academic support. However, regular students who fail an additional subject in the previous year and are placed in the “Compartment” or “Essential Repeat” category will be allowed to reappear as private candidates. Such candidates can self-study and sit for the exam without the requirement of school affiliation.

The new guidelines mark a significant shift in CBSE’s approach, reinforcing the importance of attendance, regular assessments, and structured learning as part of the overall board exam eligibility criteria.

