WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for Class 9-10 Recruitment Test Out: Link & Objection Submission Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Sep 2025
09:33 AM

Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the provisional answer keys for the Class 9-10 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination.
Candidates can challenge the answers between September 20 and 25, 2025.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the provisional answer keys for the Class 9-10 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination on its official website. Candidates can challenge the answers between September 20 and 25 by paying a fee of ₹100 per question.

SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar had earlier announced that examinees would be allowed to verify their responses and raise objections. After expert review, the final answer keys will be published. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the deposited amount will be refunded.

Steps to Download SLST Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at westbengalssc.com.
  • Click on the answer key link.
  • Choose exam date and subject.
  • Click on the specific set download link.
  • View and keep the downloaded copy of the same for future reference.

While the Class 9-10 answer keys were uploaded on Tuesday night, the Class 11-12 model answer sheets will be made available on September 20, after which candidates will also have five days to submit their objections.

The SSC conducted the recruitment test on September 7, 2025, for a total of 11 subjects. Over 3.19 lakh applications were received for the Class 9-10 level, with 2,93,152 candidates appearing for the exam, including 3,658 specially-abled students. For Classes 11-12, 2,29,497 candidates appeared out of 2,46,543 applicants, with 3,120 specially-abled candidates. The number of out-of-state examinees stood at 31,362 (Class 9-10) and 13,517 (Class 11-12).

The written examination results are expected to be declared by the end of October, after the festive season. Interviews are expected to begin in November 2025. Candidates qualifying for interviews will have their marks and details published on the SSC website. Additionally, those with prior teaching experience will be awarded 10 extra marks, to be added before the interview stage.

With the model answer key now available, candidates have entered the crucial stage of evaluating their performance and raising queries before the final merit list is drawn.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 17 Sep 2025
09:41 AM
WBSSC West Bengal School Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Answer Key
