WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins - Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Schedule

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of 447 Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, wbsedcl.in, with the registration window set to close on December 29, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (HR&A) Post - 20

Assistant Manager (F&A) Post - 26

Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II Post - 401

Eligibility Criteria

Under the eligibility criteria, applicants for Assistant Manager (HR&A) must hold a graduate degree along with a full-time two-year MBA, MPM, or MHRM specialising in Personnel Management or HR, or an equivalent two-year postgraduate degree or diploma recognised by UGC, AICTE, IIMs, IITs, or other accredited institutes. For Assistant Manager (F&A), candidates must be graduates who have cleared the final examination of ICAI or ICMAI, or hold a two-year full-time MBA in Finance and Accounts from a recognised institution. Those applying for Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II are required to have a full-time three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an institute approved by the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.

Applicants must be between 18 and 32 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The recruitment process will follow a two-stage selection methodology, beginning with a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a Personal Interview, and finally a Pre-Employment Medical Examination as per company norms. The CBT will be of 90 minutes, carrying 100 marks in total, including 85 marks for objective-type MCQs and 15 marks for the interview round.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed notifications and updates.

Find the direct application link here.