KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Declared - Choice Entry and Fee Payment Begins; Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
09:55 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the KCET 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions.
Candidates who participated in the KCET counselling 2025 can now view their seat allotment by logging in with their CET number and date of birth at the official website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the KCET 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who participated in the KCET counselling 2025 can now view their seat allotment by logging in with their CET number and date of birth at the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The seat allotment is applicable for admissions into BE, BTech, BArch, BPharm, BSc Nursing, allied health sciences, and other professional undergraduate programmes across Karnataka. Based on their preferences and ranks, candidates have been allocated seats, and they now have multiple options to move forward.

Seat Acceptance

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the final round 1 allotment list can now log in to the official website using their CET number and password to participate in the choice entry and download their admission confirmation slip.

As per KEA guidelines, candidates must carefully review their allotment details, including category, course, college, and seat status, after logging in. In case of any discrepancy, it should be immediately reported to KEA through their designated helpdesk.

Four Seat Acceptance Choices

KEA has provided candidates with four distinct options regarding seat allotment:

Choice 1: Confirm and join the allotted seat.

Choice 2: Retain the seat but remain eligible for upgradation in the next round.

Choice 3: Reject the allotted seat and continue in the next rounds of counselling.

Choice 4: Exit the counselling process entirely.

Only candidates selecting Choice 1 or Choice 2 can proceed with fee payment and download the admission order. Those opting for Choice 1 are required to report to the allotted institute with the original documents and the KEA confirmation slip to complete the admission process.

The last date for choice entry and fee payment is August 6, 2025. Candidates choosing Choice 2 or Choice 3 will be eligible to participate in Round 2 counselling, which will be conducted based on the seat availability after completion of Round 1 admissions.

KEA has advised students to adhere strictly to the schedule and complete the reporting process to ensure admission confirmation. Candidates who fail to report within the stipulated time will lose their allotted seat, and it will be released for the next round of counselling.

Find the direct choice entry and fee payment link.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
09:58 AM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET Counselling seat allotment
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Final Locking Window Opens at 4 . . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Admissions 2025 - CSAS UG Round 3 Begins Today; Detailed Schedule Announced

SSC 2025

SSC Launches Candidate Score Disclosure Scheme to Boost Employment Opportunities!

teacher eligibility test (TET)

UPTET 2025 Schedule Released - PGT and TGT Exam Dates Also Announced by UPESSC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Final Locking Window Opens at 4 . . .

SSC 2025

SSC Launches Candidate Score Disclosure Scheme to Boost Employment Opportunities!

Delhi University (DU)

DU Admissions 2025 - CSAS UG Round 3 Begins Today; Detailed Schedule Announced

teacher eligibility test (TET)

UPTET 2025 Schedule Released - PGT and TGT Exam Dates Also Announced by UPESSC

The Heritage Academy, Kolkata

Convergence 2025: The Heritage Academy Welcomes New Batch with a Week of Wisdom and W. . .

NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Registration Extended - Check CAP Round 1 Revised Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality