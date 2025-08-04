KCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Declared - Choice Entry and Fee Payment Begins; Link

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the KCET 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who participated in the KCET counselling 2025 can now view their seat allotment by logging in with their CET number and date of birth at the official website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the KCET 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who participated in the KCET counselling 2025 can now view their seat allotment by logging in with their CET number and date of birth at the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The seat allotment is applicable for admissions into BE, BTech, BArch, BPharm, BSc Nursing, allied health sciences, and other professional undergraduate programmes across Karnataka. Based on their preferences and ranks, candidates have been allocated seats, and they now have multiple options to move forward.

Seat Acceptance

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the final round 1 allotment list can now log in to the official website using their CET number and password to participate in the choice entry and download their admission confirmation slip.

As per KEA guidelines, candidates must carefully review their allotment details, including category, course, college, and seat status, after logging in. In case of any discrepancy, it should be immediately reported to KEA through their designated helpdesk.

Four Seat Acceptance Choices

KEA has provided candidates with four distinct options regarding seat allotment:

Choice 1: Confirm and join the allotted seat.

Choice 2: Retain the seat but remain eligible for upgradation in the next round.

Choice 3: Reject the allotted seat and continue in the next rounds of counselling.

Choice 4: Exit the counselling process entirely.

Only candidates selecting Choice 1 or Choice 2 can proceed with fee payment and download the admission order. Those opting for Choice 1 are required to report to the allotted institute with the original documents and the KEA confirmation slip to complete the admission process.

The last date for choice entry and fee payment is August 6, 2025. Candidates choosing Choice 2 or Choice 3 will be eligible to participate in Round 2 counselling, which will be conducted based on the seat availability after completion of Round 1 admissions.

KEA has advised students to adhere strictly to the schedule and complete the reporting process to ensure admission confirmation. Candidates who fail to report within the stipulated time will lose their allotted seat, and it will be released for the next round of counselling.

