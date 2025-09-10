WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for JECA, JELET 2025 Exams; Apply by September 17

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
15:56 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for both entrance exams through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — by September 17, 2025
The WBJEEB JECA 2025 is conducted for admission into Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes, while JELET 2025 facilitates lateral entry into engineering and technology degree courses

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the registration window for the upcoming Joint Entrance for Admission to MCA (JECA) 2025 and Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for both entrance exams through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — by September 17, 2025.

The WBJEEB JECA 2025 is conducted for admission into Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes, while JELET 2025 facilitates lateral entry into engineering and technology degree courses.

As per the official schedule:

  • JELET 2025 will be held on September 18
  • JECA 2025 is scheduled for October 19
  • Both exams will be conducted in single shifts from 11 AM to 1 PM
  • Admit cards for both exams will be released on September 10

WBJEEB JELET 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘JELET’ under the “Examinations” section
  3. Select the registration link
  4. Fill out the online application form with personal and academic details
  5. Upload the required documents
  6. Pay the application fee via online payment methods
  7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates related to exam cities, guidelines, and any changes to the schedule.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
16:00 PM
WBJEEB WB JELET 2024
