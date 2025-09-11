WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Released; Jadavpur, Calcutta University Closing Ranks Announced

Posted on 11 Sep 2025
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 cut-off ranks for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes across the state. Candidates can now access their Round 2 seat allotment results through the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Ranks: Key Highlights

  • Jadavpur University closed admission to its BTech in Civil Engineering programme with a highest closing rank of 59181.
  • The closing rank for Electrical Engineering at Jadavpur University was 65435.
  • At University of Calcutta, Chemical Engineering closed at 46952, while Computer Science and Engineering saw a tighter cut-off at 31216.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 counselling must report to their respective institutions on or before September 11, 2025, to confirm their admission.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Seat Acceptance Fee

  • General & OBC candidates: ₹5,000
  • SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹4,000

Payment of the seat acceptance fee is mandatory to confirm the allotted seat.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Required Documents

Students are advised to carry the following documents in original and photocopy for verification at the allotted college:

  1. WBJEE 2025 Rank Card
  2. Round 2 Allotment Letter
  3. Seat Acceptance Fee Payment Receipt
  4. Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates
  5. Category Certificate (if applicable)
  6. Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
  7. PwD Certificate (if applicable)
  8. Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card / Voter ID / Passport)

For the latest updates and reporting guidelines, candidates should visit the official WBJEE website. Failure to report within the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

