WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Released; Jadavpur, Calcutta University Closing Ranks Announced

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 cut-off ranks for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes across the state. Candidates can now access their Round 2 seat allotment results through the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Ranks: Key Highlights

Jadavpur University closed admission to its BTech in Civil Engineering programme with a highest closing rank of 59181.

The closing rank for Electrical Engineering at Jadavpur University was 65435.

At University of Calcutta, Chemical Engineering closed at 46952, while Computer Science and Engineering saw a tighter cut-off at 31216.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 counselling must report to their respective institutions on or before September 11, 2025, to confirm their admission.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Seat Acceptance Fee

General & OBC candidates: ₹5,000

SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹4,000

Payment of the seat acceptance fee is mandatory to confirm the allotted seat.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Required Documents

Students are advised to carry the following documents in original and photocopy for verification at the allotted college:

WBJEE 2025 Rank Card Round 2 Allotment Letter Seat Acceptance Fee Payment Receipt Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates Category Certificate (if applicable) Domicile Certificate (if applicable) PwD Certificate (if applicable) Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card / Voter ID / Passport)

For the latest updates and reporting guidelines, candidates should visit the official WBJEE website. Failure to report within the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.