WBJEEB Announces WBJEE 2025 Defence Quota Counselling Date; 13 Seats on Offer

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the official counselling schedule for WBJEE 2025 Defence Quota candidates. As per the notification, the counselling will be held on September 19, 2025, at 12:30 PM at the WBJEEB office located at RUPANNA, DB-118, Sector-1, Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

A total of 57 candidates have been shortlisted by the Rajya Sainik Board, Home Department, Government of West Bengal, to participate in this special counselling round. The list, available for download on the official website wbjee.nic.in, includes the candidate’s name, WBJEE roll number, date of birth, and WBJEE rank.

According to the official notice (Ref: 13/2019-753/RSB, dated September 11, 2025), 13 seats have been reserved for candidates under the Defence Quota for the academic session 2025–26. Of these, 11 seats are distributed among various Government Engineering and Technology Colleges in West Bengal, while 2 seats are allocated to Jadavpur University, with the final branch allotment at JU to be decided by the university authorities.

Importantly, candidates who did not participate in the centralised online counselling process for WBJEE 2025 will be required to deposit ₹500 in cash as counselling fees during this offline session.

WBJEE 2025 Defence Quota Counselling: Key Details

Counselling Date & Time: September 19, 2025, at 12:30 PM

Venue: WBJEEB Office, RUPANNA, DB-118, Sector-1, Salt Lake City, Kolkata

Total Defence Quota Seats: 13 Government Colleges: 11 Jadavpur University: 2

Shortlisted Candidates: 57 (as per Rajya Sainik Board list)

Counselling Fee (if applicable): ₹500 in cash

The WBJEEB has advised all shortlisted candidates to report on time with relevant documents. This special counselling aims to ensure proper representation for children of defence personnel in premier engineering institutions across the state.