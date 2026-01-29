27th WB SET Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Check Result Release Details

Summary The 27th West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) objection window for the provisional answer key is set to close today, January 29. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official websites.

The 27th West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) objection window for the provisional answer key is set to close today, January 29, at 11.59 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official websites, using the Online Challenge Management System.

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) released the provisional answer key for the 27th WB SET on January 27, 2026. The uploaded keys include Series X, Y, and Z for Paper I and Series X and Y for Paper II. Candidates can match their responses using the provided Jumbling Formula to ensure accuracy before submitting any objections.

Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website: wbcsc.org.in or wbcsconline.in.

Click on the ‘Online Challenge Management System’ option on the homepage.

Select the paper (I/II) you wish to challenge.

Navigate to the Answer Key Challenge section.

Login with your registration number and date of birth.

Select the questions you wish to challenge and provide valid supporting documents.

Pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question through online payment methods like Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

Submit the challenge and download the acknowledgment for future reference.

Submissions made via other modes or unrelated to the answer key will not be considered.

Once the objection period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If any objections are found valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly. The final answer key will then be published on the official website, and the results will be prepared based on this revised key.