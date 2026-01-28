WB SET 2025

27th WB SET Answer Key Out on wbcsconline.in - Objection Window Opens; Direct Links Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
16:03 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has officially published the WB SET provisional answer key for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET).
The feedback submission window is open until January 29, 2026.

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has officially published the WB SET provisional answer key for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the question papers, provisional answer key (x series only) and jumbling formula through the official websites (wbcsc.org.in and wbcsconline.in).

Candidates are advised to download the question papers for Series X, Y, and Z for Paper I and Series X and Y for Paper II, along with the provisional answer keys. They can match their attempted questions with the uploaded answer keys using the provided Jumbling Formula. The feedback submission window is open until January 29, 2026, with submissions closing at 11.59 PM.

Answer Key Challenge Guide

Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can only raise challenges through the Online Challenge Management System on the official website. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question is applicable, payable via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. Along with their challenges, candidates must upload supporting documents in PDF/JPG format. Separate tabs are provided for submitting challenges against Paper I and Paper II.

It is essential to note that challenges or feedback submitted via other modes or beyond the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances. Additionally, challenges unrelated to the answer key will also be disregarded.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates will not receive individual communication regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The final answer key determined by the expert panel will be final, and no further disputes regarding the answer key will be entertained after the declaration of results.

Find the direct link here: answer key and objection window

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
16:04 PM
