WBCHSE

WBCHSE Releases HS Exam Hall Tickets 2026 for Class 12 Students; Check Admit Card Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
16:12 PM

File Image

Summary
School principals or authorised administrators are responsible for downloading, printing and distributing the hall tickets to eligible students
The board has advised students to contact their respective schools after the issuance of admit cards in their areas to avoid last-minute inconvenience

The West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the Admit Cards 2026 for students appearing in the Higher Secondary examinations under the old syllabus. The hall tickets are meant for Class 12 candidates enrolled in the Semester IV examination and those appearing for the Supplementary Examination of Semester III.

According to the official notification, all examination-related materials, including admit cards, were distributed to authorised schools on January 28, 2026. Students are required to collect their physical admit cards from their respective schools before appearing for the examinations.

The board has clarified that the admit cards are not available for direct download by students. Instead, they have been made accessible only to school authorities through the official WBCHSE portal at wbchse.wb.gov.in. School principals or authorised administrators are responsible for downloading, printing and distributing the hall tickets to eligible students.

The admit cards apply exclusively to candidates registered under the old syllabus, including those appearing for the Semester IV Higher Secondary Examination and the Semester III Supplementary Examination.

WBCHSE stated that the release of the admit cards coincided with the distribution of examination materials to schools and examination centres. These materials were handed over through special camps organised by the council for authorised institutions. The admit card issuance timeline was revised accordingly to ensure smooth logistical coordination.

The board has advised students to contact their respective schools after the issuance of admit cards in their areas to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

School authorities can download the admit cards by logging into the official website and selecting the School/Council Admin option. Administrators must enter their assigned username and password, after which the Class 12 admit cards can be accessed, downloaded and printed.

WBCHSE has directed schools to verify all details on the admit cards and ensure timely distribution so that students are fully prepared for the examinations.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
16:12 PM
WBCHSE West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Admit Card WB HS 2026
