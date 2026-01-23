WB HS 2026: WBCHSE Announces Exam Timings, Admit Card and Text Book Release Dates

Summary The West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued important notifications regarding the conduct of Higher Secondary examinations in the state. The board has also announced the WB HS 2026 admit card release date.

The West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued important notifications regarding the conduct of Higher Secondary examinations in the state. As per the official update, the HS Semester 4 examinations and Semester 3 supplementary examinations will be held between February 12 and February 27, 2026, covering both the newly introduced semester system and the older annual examination pattern.

According to the schedule released by WBCHSE, the Semester 4 Higher Secondary examinations will commence in the morning session, while the Semester 3 supplementary examinations will be conducted in the afternoon session. To ensure adequate time for candidates, the board has allotted an additional 10 minutes at the start of each examination for students to read the question paper and complete the required particulars on the answer sheets. The Semester 4 examinations will begin at 9.50 AM, whereas the Semester 3 supplementary examinations will start at 1 PM.

The board has also announced that the WB HS admit cards for 2026 will be released on January 28, 2026. Students are required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall, and candidates will not be permitted to appear for any paper without carrying their hall ticket on all examination days.

WBCHSE has also clarified specific guidelines for the Higher Secondary Sanskrit examination. As per the notification, for Part II short answer questions—covering prose, verse, and visual poetry—in the second and fourth semesters, candidates may answer Question Number 2 in any one of the following languages: Sanskrit, Bangla, or English.

In a separate notification, the board informed students about the availability of new textbooks. The Semester II Bengali-version textbooks for Business Mathematics and Business Statistics (BMBS) and Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences (BMSS) will be made available at the Book Mart located at Vidyasagar Bhavan from January 22, 2026. Students have been advised to regularly check the Notification Section of the board’s official YouTube channel to stay updated on future book releases.

Additionally, WBCHSE has released detailed instructions regarding reporting time and examination-day procedures. For the Semester 4 Higher Secondary examinations, students must report to the examination centre by 9 AM. Question packets will be opened and distributed at 9.30 AM, and blank answer scripts or OMR sheets will be handed out at 10 AM. For the Semester 3 supplementary examinations, candidates are required to report by 12.30 PM. Question packets will be opened at 12.40 PM, followed by the distribution of answer scripts starting at 1 PM.

The board has advised all students to strictly follow the reporting schedule and examination guidelines to ensure a smooth and orderly conduct of the HS examinations in 2026.