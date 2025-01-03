UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary The Commission has recommended 418 candidates for appointment to the post of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment The marks details for all candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the recruitment process is completed or within 30 days, whichever is later

The Union Public Service Commission issued the UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer written test and interview round can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has recommended 418 candidates for appointment to the post of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment. The marks details for all candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the recruitment process is completed or within 30 days, whichever is later.

UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official websit- upsc.gov.in Click on UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024 link available on the home page A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024: Direct Link