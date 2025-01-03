UPSC
UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
15:45 PM
File Image
The Union Public Service Commission issued the UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer written test and interview round can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The Commission has recommended 418 candidates for appointment to the post of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment. The marks details for all candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the recruitment process is completed or within 30 days, whichever is later.
UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024: Steps to check
UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024: Direct Link