UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released at upsc.gov.in- 3 Questions Dropped From GS Paper 1

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2025
16:21 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can check the UPSC CSE prelims answer key on the official website- upsc.gov.in
A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the UPSC CSE Mains exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key of the Civil Services Examination- Preliminary (UPSC CSE) prelims 2024. Candidates can check the UPSC CSE prelims answer key on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims 2024 prelims was conducted on June 16. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the UPSC CSE Mains exam. The commission recently declared the UPSC CSE final result which saw 1,009 candidates being recommended for appointment.

The commission has dropped three questions from paper 1 general studies across all four question paper series — A, B, C, and D. However, no questions have been removed from General Studies paper 2. The test comprised a total of 100 questions carrying 200 marks. Hence, candidates will be marked for 97 questions only in paper 1.

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2024: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the examination tab
  3. Click on the answer key link in front of “Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”
  4. UPSC CSE answer key PDF will be displayed
  5. Download the PDF for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

