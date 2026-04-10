Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared; Qualified Candidates to Update Details Within 15 Days

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
21:24 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results on the official website — upsc.gov.in
The Commission has stated that the candidature of shortlisted candidates is provisional and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions in all respects

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Assistant Commandants Examination 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has stated that the candidature of shortlisted candidates is provisional and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions in all respects.

As per the official notice, qualified candidates will be given a 15-day window from the date of result declaration to update their details for the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) stage. Candidates must upload proof of passing the required qualifying examination through the designated portal. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of candidature for the interview/personality test stage.

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During this period, candidates will also be allowed to update their correspondence and permanent addresses, higher educational qualifications, work experience, achievements in various fields, service details (if applicable), and preference of forces for the current examination cycle.

The PST and PET schedule will be announced separately by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on its official recruitment website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

UPSC CAPF Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the “UPSC CAPF Result 2026” link on the homepage
  • Open the result PDF file
  • Search for your roll number in the list
  • Download and save a copy for future reference

The CAPF examination is conducted for recruitment of Assistant Commandants in various Central Armed Police Forces across the country.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
21:25 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2026 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Results out
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