UP Board Result 2026: Schools Asked to Upload Class 12 Internal Marks by March 25

Summary The board has made it clear that no uploads will be permitted after the deadline The evaluation process began on March 18, 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has directed schools to upload Class 12 internal assessment marks for the 2026 session by March 25, 2026, as part of the result preparation process.

According to an official notice available on the board’s website (upmsp.edu.in), as many as 6,294 schools have yet to upload internal marks for high school subjects and co-curricular components such as moral education, yoga, sports, and physical education for intermediate students.

The board has made it clear that no uploads will be permitted after the deadline. It further warned that if a student’s result is adversely affected due to non-submission of marks, the Principal/Headmaster and the District School Inspector concerned will be held fully responsible.

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The UP Board Exams 2026 were conducted from February 18 to March 12 in two daily shifts:

Morning: 8:30 am to 11:45 am

Afternoon: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

The evaluation process began on March 18, 2026. On the second day alone, 77,222 examiners assessed answer sheets, evaluating a total of 21,43,322 copies—including 13,26,489 high school and 8,16,833 intermediate scripts.

Amid the ongoing evaluation, teachers have raised concerns about being assigned multiple responsibilities simultaneously. Reports indicate that many educators are currently handling:

Answer sheet evaluation

SIR-related work

Duties for the upcoming APO exam (from March 22, 2026)

Census training assignments

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Union Ekta held a meeting on March 19, where members expressed dissatisfaction over the excessive workload. The union has urged the UP Board Secretary to coordinate with the administration to ensure better task distribution, recommending that teachers be assigned only one responsibility at a time.