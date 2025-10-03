UPSC ESE 2025

UPSC ESE 2025: Personality Test Schedule Announced; Check Roll No Wise Reporting Details

Posted on 03 Oct 2025
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the interview schedule for the Engineering Services Main Examination (ESE), 2025.
The Commission is set to begin the personality test on October 13, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the interview schedule for the Engineering Services Main Examination (ESE), 2025. The Commission is set to begin the personality test on October 13, 2025. A total of 1,376 qualified candidates will appear for the interview round. The commission has released the detailed schedule of the test on its official website, upsc.gov.in, and candidates can download their e-summon letters directly from the portal.

UPSC has clearly stated that no requests for changes in the date or time of the personality test will be entertained. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 AM, while for the afternoon session, it is 1 PM. Candidates must adhere strictly to the timings mentioned in the schedule.

To support candidates travelling for the interview, UPSC will reimburse expenses equivalent to the second and sleeper class train fare. However, if candidates choose other travel modes, reimbursement will be processed only as per the commission’s guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UPSC ESE Mains 2025 results were announced on September 4, with 646 candidates qualifying in civil engineering, 182 in mechanical engineering, 237 in electrical engineering, and 311 in electronics and telecommunication engineering.

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List, Next Steps for SSB Interview
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List, Next Steps for SSB Interview

Alongside this, the commission has also declared the NDA 2 results. Qualified candidates can check their results on the UPSC website using their login credentials and will have to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview and a physical fitness test as part of the next stage.

Earlier, UPSC organised a virtual town hall on October 1 for civil services aspirants. Chairman Ajay Kumar addressed important issues, including the use of fake certificates, the necessity of coaching, and the upcoming introduction of facial authentication at exam centres. He also highlighted that UPSC has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and has integrated Aadhaar into the application process to curb impersonation.

Find the detailed reporting schedule here.

