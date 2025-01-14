UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed- Download Admit Card Here

Summary UKPSC RO/ARO prelims examination will now be held on January 29, 2025 in a single session- from 10 am to 1 pm The examination has been postponed in view of the counting of votes for the local body elections scheduled on January 25, 2025 in the state of Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission rescheduled UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Uttarakhand Secretariat/Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Examination-2024 can check the official notice through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

As per the notice, UKPSC RO/ARO prelims examination was scheduled to be held on January 25, 2025, which has been postponed. The examination has been postponed in view of the counting of votes for the local body elections scheduled on January 25, 2025 in the state of Uttarakhand. It will now be held on January 29, 2025 in a single session- from 10 am to 1 pm.

UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ukpsc.net.in Click on UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 admit card link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Admit Card 2024: Direct Link