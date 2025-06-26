TSCHE Closes TS ICET Answer Key Objections Window 2025 Today- Results Soon

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to raise objections against the TS ICET answer key 2025 till 5 pm on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in TS ICET 2025 was held on June 8 and 9 in two sessions – forenoon session from 10 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm

The Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) will close the window for challenging the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 answer key today, June 26. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to raise objections against the TS ICET answer key 2025 till 5 pm on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2025 was held on June 8 and 9 in two sessions – forenoon session from 10 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The council has also uploaded the TS ICET response sheet 2025 and master question papers. In order to challenge the TS ICET preliminary answer key, candidates will have to pay an objection fee of Rs 500 per question and submit documents in proof.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

Go to the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in Click on the link ‘key objections’ Enter ICET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth and click proceed Challenge the answer key, review, and submit Pay the objection fees and save the page

It must be noted that the TS ICET Result 2025 will be prepared and declared based on the final key. For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.