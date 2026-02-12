TS ICET 2026 Registration Begins at icet.tgche.ac.in; Exam on May 13

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications from April 18 to April 24, 2026

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the registration process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in.

The registration window will remain open until March 16, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications from April 18 to April 24, 2026.

The TS ICET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 13, 2026, in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, and the third shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Hall tickets will be available for download starting May 4, 2026.

Following the examination, the provisional answer key will be released on May 29, 2026. The objection window will open on May 30, and candidates can raise objections until June 5, 2026. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 19, 2026.

TS ICET 2026: Application Fee

₹750 for General category candidates

₹550 for SC/ST/Differently-abled candidates

TS ICET 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in Click on the “TS ICET 2026 Registration” link on the homepage Enter the required registration details Complete the application form Pay the prescribed application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printout for future reference

TS ICET is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana.