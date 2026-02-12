TSCHE

TS ICET 2026 Registration Begins at icet.tgche.ac.in; Exam on May 13

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
13:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in
Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications from April 18 to April 24, 2026

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the registration process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in.

The registration window will remain open until March 16, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications from April 18 to April 24, 2026.

The TS ICET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 13, 2026, in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, and the third shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall tickets will be available for download starting May 4, 2026.

Following the examination, the provisional answer key will be released on May 29, 2026. The objection window will open on May 30, and candidates can raise objections until June 5, 2026. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 19, 2026.

TS ICET 2026: Application Fee

  • ₹750 for General category candidates
  • ₹550 for SC/ST/Differently-abled candidates

TS ICET 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

  1. Visit the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the “TS ICET 2026 Registration” link on the homepage
  3. Enter the required registration details
  4. Complete the application form
  5. Pay the prescribed application fee
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printout for future reference

TS ICET is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
13:13 PM
TSCHE TS ICET
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Announces Major Evaluation Reforms, Schools to Relieve Teachers Ahead of Board E. . .

Kerala KTET

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released for December 2025 Session at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Downl. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Anno. . .

UPSC 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligib. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Announces Major Evaluation Reforms, Schools to Relieve Teachers Ahead of Board E. . .

Kerala KTET

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released for December 2025 Session at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Downl. . .

UPSC 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligib. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Anno. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Her. . .

Goa Institute of Management

Inception 2026 at Goa Institute of Management Promises Two Days of Art, Music and Fas. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality