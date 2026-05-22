TSCHE

TS PGECET 2026 Hall Ticket Released at pgecet.tgche.ac.in; Exam From May 29

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
12:34 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in
According to the examination schedule, the morning session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 1 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admissions to MTech and other postgraduate engineering programmes offered by colleges across Telangana.

According to the examination schedule, the morning session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

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Candidates appearing for the examination are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof and a passport-size photograph to the examination centre.

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

  1. Visit the official website: TS PGECET Portal
  2. Click on the “TS PGECET 2026 Hall Ticket” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the registration number, exam paper, and date of birth
  4. Submit the details to view the admit card
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Following the declaration of results, candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be invited to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
12:35 PM
TSCHE Admit Card TS PGECET 2025
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