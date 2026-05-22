FMGE 2026 Final Edit Window Opens - NBEMS Allows Candidates to Correct Deficient Images

Summary NBEMS has commenced the final selective edit process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 application form. Candidates who submitted applications for the examination can now correct deficient images by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the final selective edit process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 application form. Candidates who submitted applications for the examination can now correct deficient images by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the correction facility will remain available until June 10, 2026. The selective edit window has been introduced specifically for candidates whose uploaded images, including photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions, were found incorrect or deficient during the scrutiny process conducted by the Board.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences clarified that only deficient images can be corrected during this period. No other details submitted in the application form will be allowed to be modified under the final selective edit process.

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In its notification, NBEMS advised candidates to carefully follow the prescribed image upload guidelines while submitting corrected documents. The Board warned that failure to upload images according to the official specifications or failure to rectify deficient images within the stipulated time could result in rejection of the application form.

To make corrections in the FMGE 2026 application form, candidates need to visit the official NAT Board website and click on the FMGE 2026 application link available on the homepage. Applicants will then have to log in using their user ID and password before accessing the deficient image correction link.

After opening the correction window, candidates must upload the corrected photograph, signature, or thumb impression as required. Applicants have been advised to carefully verify the uploaded images before final submission and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The test city details for candidates will be released on June 17, 2026, while admit cards are scheduled to be issued on June 24, 2026.

The FMGE 2026 examination will be conducted on June 28, 2026, across designated examination centres. The result of the examination is expected to be declared by July 28, 2026.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for updates regarding examination schedules, admit cards, and important instructions related to the FMGE 2026 examination process.