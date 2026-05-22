MBOSE

MBOSE Declares Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result 2026; Link to Download Class 10 Scorecard, DigiLocker

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
12:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal
The results are available on the official website, MBOSE Results Portal

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC supplementary result 2026 today, May 22. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal.

The results are available on the official website, MBOSE Results Portal.

To access the result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and captcha code in the login window.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MBOSE SSLC supplementary examinations 2026 were conducted between May 1 and May 8.

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets online:

  1. Visit the official result website: MBOSE Result Website
  2. Click on the “SSLC Supplementary Result 2026” link
  3. Enter the roll number and captcha code
  4. Submit the login details
  5. The marksheet will appear on the screen
  6. Download and save it for future reference

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Check on DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

  1. Open the DigiLocker website or mobile app
  2. Log in using mobile number or Aadhaar details
  3. Go to the “Documents” or “Education” section
  4. Search for Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)
  5. Select “Class 10 Marksheet/SSLC Result 2026”
  6. Enter the roll number and select the year 2026
  7. View and download the marksheet

According to the board, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject to pass the supplementary examination.

The board has also clarified that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Original certificates and marksheets will be distributed later through the respective schools for official and future use.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
12:53 PM
MBOSE Meghalaya government class 10 exams Results out
Similar stories
Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE 2026 Final Edit Window Opens - NBEMS Allows Candidates to Correct Deficient Imag. . .

Bundelkhand

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card OUT at bujhansi.ac.in; Exam on May 31

TSCHE

TS PGECET 2026 Hall Ticket Released at pgecet.tgche.ac.in; Exam From May 29

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCB Final Answer Key Updated After Objection Review - Check Subject Pape. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bundelkhand

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card OUT at bujhansi.ac.in; Exam on May 31

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE 2026 Final Edit Window Opens - NBEMS Allows Candidates to Correct Deficient Imag. . .

TSCHE

TS PGECET 2026 Hall Ticket Released at pgecet.tgche.ac.in; Exam From May 29

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCB Final Answer Key Updated After Objection Review - Check Subject Pape. . .

UPSC CSE 2026

UPSC Adds New Centres for CSE Prelims 2026: 23000+ Candidates Opt for Them Ahead of M. . .

Representational Image
CBSE 2026

Portal Glitches, Blurred Answer Sheet Scans Raise Fresh Questions on CBSE OSM and Rev. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality