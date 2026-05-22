MBOSE Declares Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result 2026; Link to Download Class 10 Scorecard, DigiLocker

Summary Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal The results are available on the official website, MBOSE Results Portal

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC supplementary result 2026 today, May 22. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal.

The results are available on the official website, MBOSE Results Portal.

To access the result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and captcha code in the login window.

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The MBOSE SSLC supplementary examinations 2026 were conducted between May 1 and May 8.

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets online:

Visit the official result website: MBOSE Result Website Click on the “SSLC Supplementary Result 2026” link Enter the roll number and captcha code Submit the login details The marksheet will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Check on DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Open the DigiLocker website or mobile app Log in using mobile number or Aadhaar details Go to the “Documents” or “Education” section Search for Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Select “Class 10 Marksheet/SSLC Result 2026” Enter the roll number and select the year 2026 View and download the marksheet

According to the board, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject to pass the supplementary examination.

The board has also clarified that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Original certificates and marksheets will be distributed later through the respective schools for official and future use.