Bundelkhand

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card OUT at bujhansi.ac.in; Exam on May 31

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
12:43 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their user ID and password
According to the official schedule, the UP BEd JEE 2026 examination will be conducted on May 31 at various centres across Uttar Pradesh for admission to two-year BEd programmes offered by government, aided, and private colleges

Bundelkhand University has released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their user ID and password.

The UP BEd JEE 2026 admit card download link is available at Bundelkhand University Official Website.

The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s personal information, examination centre address, exam timings, and guidelines to be followed on the examination day.

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According to the official schedule, the UP BEd JEE 2026 examination will be conducted on May 31 at various centres across Uttar Pradesh for admission to two-year BEd programmes offered by government, aided, and private colleges.

The entrance examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and will take place in two shifts.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on the “UP B.Ed. JEE 2026” or “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage
  3. A new login page will open
  4. Enter the User ID and Password
  5. Click on the submit button
  6. The UP BEd JEE 2026 admit card will appear on the screen
  7. Verify and download the hall ticket
Last updated on 22 May 2026
12:54 PM
Bundelkhand BEd Registration Date Admit Card
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