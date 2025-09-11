TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Registration Begins - Link and Detailed Guide

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially begun the second phase registration for TS/TG LAWCET 2025 counselling today, September 11. Candidates who did not participate in the first round must complete fresh registration, fee payment, and certificate verification to become eligible.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially begun the second phase registration for TS/TG LAWCET 2025 counselling today, September 11. Candidates who did not participate in the first round must complete fresh registration, fee payment, and certificate verification to become eligible. Those who have already undergone verification in Phase 1 can move directly to exercising their web options.

The registration, fee payment, and document upload window for the new applicants will close on September 13, 2025. Following this, on September 14, the Council will display the verified candidates' list and call for corrections, if any, through e-mail service.

Step-by-Step Counselling Process

Register & Pay Fee – Candidates must log in at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in and pay the processing fee online.

Document Upload & Verification – Fresh applicants need to upload scanned copies of their original certificates for verification.

Web Options – Eligible candidates can select preferred law colleges and courses online.

Seat Allotment – The provisional allotment list will be published as per candidates’ options and merit.

Fee Payment & Acknowledgement – Selected students must pay tuition fees and download the acknowledgement slip.

College Reporting – Report at the allotted college with original certificates and an acknowledgement for final confirmation.

Final Allotment Order – Issued upon successful document verification at the institution.

The second round is a crucial chance for students who missed the first phase to secure admissions into 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes across law colleges in Telangana.

Find the direct phase 2 registration link here.