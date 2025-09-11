TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Registration Begins - Link and Detailed Guide

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Sep 2025
13:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially begun the second phase registration for TS/TG LAWCET 2025 counselling today, September 11.
Candidates who did not participate in the first round must complete fresh registration, fee payment, and certificate verification to become eligible.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially begun the second phase registration for TS/TG LAWCET 2025 counselling today, September 11. Candidates who did not participate in the first round must complete fresh registration, fee payment, and certificate verification to become eligible. Those who have already undergone verification in Phase 1 can move directly to exercising their web options.

The registration, fee payment, and document upload window for the new applicants will close on September 13, 2025. Following this, on September 14, the Council will display the verified candidates' list and call for corrections, if any, through e-mail service.

Step-by-Step Counselling Process

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Register & Pay Fee – Candidates must log in at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in and pay the processing fee online.
  • Document Upload & Verification – Fresh applicants need to upload scanned copies of their original certificates for verification.
  • Web Options – Eligible candidates can select preferred law colleges and courses online.
  • Seat Allotment – The provisional allotment list will be published as per candidates’ options and merit.
  • Fee Payment & Acknowledgement – Selected students must pay tuition fees and download the acknowledgement slip.
  • College Reporting – Report at the allotted college with original certificates and an acknowledgement for final confirmation.
  • Final Allotment Order – Issued upon successful document verification at the institution.

The second round is a crucial chance for students who missed the first phase to secure admissions into 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes across law colleges in Telangana.

Find the direct phase 2 registration link here.

Last updated on 11 Sep 2025
13:35 PM
TS LAWCET Telangana State Council of Higher Education Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test Counselling Registration
Similar stories
WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Released; Jadavpur, Calcutta University Closing Ranks Anno. . .

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Coal India Signs MoU to Upgrade 76 Eklavya Schools - Over 30K Tribal Students to Bene. . .

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad Expands Globally: Dharmendra Pradhan to Launch Dubai Campus During UAE . . .

APSCHE

APSCHE To Release AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result- Notice Issued Regar. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Released; Jadavpur, Calcutta University Closing Ranks Anno. . .

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Coal India Signs MoU to Upgrade 76 Eklavya Schools - Over 30K Tribal Students to Bene. . .

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad Expands Globally: Dharmendra Pradhan to Launch Dubai Campus During UAE . . .

APSCHE

APSCHE To Release AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result- Notice Issued Regar. . .

SSC

SSC Introduces Equipercentile Method for Score Normalisation - Comparison and Explana. . .

RRB NTPC

When Will RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Release? Check Download Steps and Latest Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality