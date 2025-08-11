TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released - Link and Admission Schedule

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the Round 3 final phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check and download their allotment status by visiting the official website.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the Round 3 final phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check and download their allotment status by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, using their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

According to the schedule, candidates allotted seats in this phase must pay the seat acceptance fee and complete self-reporting through the website by August 12, 2025. Those looking to change their college or branch can physically report to their respective colleges between August 11 and 13, 2025. Colleges will update the final joining details of candidates by August 14, 2025.

The TS EAMCET, also known as TG EAPCET, serves as the gateway for admission to various undergraduate programmes in Telangana, including Engineering, Pharmacy (Medical), and Agriculture. The exam and subsequent counselling process help allocate seats to eligible candidates based on merit, preferences, and availability.

This Round 3 final phase marks the last opportunity for students to secure admissions or make changes before the commencement of classes for the academic year. Candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions provided on the official portal to confirm their admission without delay.

