TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Group II, IIA Merit List; Mains Exam Dates Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
09:08 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II and II A) prelims result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the TNPSC Group 2 result from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II and II A) prelims result 2025 for recruitment to 645 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the TNPSC Group 2 result from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination was conducted on September 28 across the state. Along with releasing the prelims results, the Commission has also notified the TNPSC Group 2 mains examination schedule.

Mains Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Group II Services

  • Paper-I (Tamil Eligibility Test) - February 8, 2026 (afternoon)
  • Paper-II (General Studies) - February 22, 2026 (forenoon)

Group II A Services

  • Paper-I (Tamil Eligibility Test) - February 8, 2026 (afternoon)
  • Paper-II (General Studies, General Intelligence and Resoning) - February 8, 2026 (forenoon)

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the mains examination will be required to pay an examination fee of ₹150. The fee payment must be completed through the One-Time Registration (OTR) ID between December 23 and December 29, unless the candidate has already claimed a valid fee exemption. Additionally, candidates who have claimed exemption from appearing in the Tamil eligibility test must upload the relevant supporting certificate within the same stipulated period.

To check the TNPSC Group 2 prelims result 2025, candidates need to visit the official TNPSC website, click on the Group 2 result link, and download the result PDF displayed on the screen. It is advised to save a copy of the result for future reference.

The Commission has clarified that the provisional admission to the mains examination is based on the information furnished by candidates in their online application forms. These details will be verified at later stages of the recruitment process, and any discrepancy found may lead to the rejection of the candidature, as stated in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the TNPSC website for further updates regarding the mains examination and subsequent stages of the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025 process.

Check the detailed result and merit list here.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
09:09 AM
TNPSC Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission preliminary examination Result
Similar stories
UPPSC

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 - Application Begins for 2000+ Posts; Direct Link & Vacancy De. . .

AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Choice Filling Begins for All R. . .

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared: 1,057 Candidates Selected - Full. . .

FDDI

AIST 2026 Application Date Postponed - Check All India Selection Test Revised Schedul. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPPSC

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 - Application Begins for 2000+ Posts; Direct Link & Vacancy De. . .

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi to Add New Programmes, Student Strength to Double Next Year!

AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Choice Filling Begins for All R. . .

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared: 1,057 Candidates Selected - Full. . .

FDDI

AIST 2026 Application Date Postponed - Check All India Selection Test Revised Schedul. . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Call Letter Download Link and Exam Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality