TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Group II, IIA Merit List; Mains Exam Dates Released

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II and II A) prelims result 2025 for recruitment to 645 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the TNPSC Group 2 result from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination was conducted on September 28 across the state. Along with releasing the prelims results, the Commission has also notified the TNPSC Group 2 mains examination schedule.

Mains Exam Schedule

Group II Services

Paper-I (Tamil Eligibility Test) - February 8, 2026 (afternoon)

Paper-II (General Studies) - February 22, 2026 (forenoon)

Group II A Services

Paper-I (Tamil Eligibility Test) - February 8, 2026 (afternoon)

Paper-II (General Studies, General Intelligence and Resoning) - February 8, 2026 (forenoon)

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the mains examination will be required to pay an examination fee of ₹150. The fee payment must be completed through the One-Time Registration (OTR) ID between December 23 and December 29, unless the candidate has already claimed a valid fee exemption. Additionally, candidates who have claimed exemption from appearing in the Tamil eligibility test must upload the relevant supporting certificate within the same stipulated period.

To check the TNPSC Group 2 prelims result 2025, candidates need to visit the official TNPSC website, click on the Group 2 result link, and download the result PDF displayed on the screen. It is advised to save a copy of the result for future reference.

The Commission has clarified that the provisional admission to the mains examination is based on the information furnished by candidates in their online application forms. These details will be verified at later stages of the recruitment process, and any discrepancy found may lead to the rejection of the candidature, as stated in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the TNPSC website for further updates regarding the mains examination and subsequent stages of the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025 process.

Check the detailed result and merit list here.