Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins; Bond Policy Details Announced

Summary Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical and diploma courses in government and self-financing medical colleges across the state can now apply through the official website — tnmedicalselection.net As per the official schedule, the last date to complete registration and upload all required documents is September 16, 2025, by 5 PM

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has officially opened the registration process for NEET PG 2025 counselling. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical and diploma courses in government and self-financing medical colleges across the state can now apply through the official website — tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the official schedule, the last date to complete registration and upload all required documents is September 16, 2025, by 5 PM. The publication of the merit list, along with choice filling and seat allotment dates, will be announced soon by the selection committee. Applicants are also required to upload service details, certified by the appropriate authorities, as part of the application process.

While Tamil Nadu has initiated its state-level PG medical counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to announce the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions related to NEET PG 2025 transparency and marking discrepancies on September 12, potentially impacting the national-level counselling timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Bond Policy

According to the state’s bond policy, medical officers recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) or the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) — either through competitive exams or special qualifying tests — must have completed at least two years of continuous service as of March 31, 2025, to be eligible. This applies to those working under the Tamil Nadu Medical Services as well as medical officers in local bodies.

The bond policy is particularly relevant for in-service candidates applying through the government quota, ensuring they fulfill the required service obligations before being considered for postgraduate admissions.

Aspiring candidates are advised to carefully review the official counselling guidelines and complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.